Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned Fs Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan and G Justin James to Stockton (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS —Recalled D Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Signed M Gedion Zelalem.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.