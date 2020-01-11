Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

January 11, 2020 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned Fs Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan and G Justin James to Stockton (NBAGL).

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS —Recalled D Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Signed M Gedion Zelalem.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program