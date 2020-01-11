Saturday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Re-signed OF Brett Gardner to a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jonathan Villar, RHP Jose Ureña and LHP Adam Conley on one-year contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jedd Gyorko on a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned Fs Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan and G Justin James to Stockton (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Tosh Lupoi defensive line and run game coordinator.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Brayden Coombs special teams coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Ben Street on IR, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Binghamton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS —Recalled D Eric Knodel from Reading (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY — Signed M Gedion Zelalem.
