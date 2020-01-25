Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired C Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a 2020 second-round draft pick. Waived C Justin Patton.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Beno Udrih assistant coach.

HOCKEY ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita’s Sean Allen one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 24 game at Rapid City.

