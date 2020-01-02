SC St., Coppin State start conference play

South Carolina State (5-7, 0-0) vs. Coppin State (4-11, 0-0)

Physical Education Complex, Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and Coppin State meet in the first MEAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, South Carolina State finished with five wins and 11 losses, while Coppin State won seven games and lost nine.

SAVVY SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kamar McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 25.3 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Coppin State is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 4-4 when it scores at least 63.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: South Carolina State’s Jahmari Etienne has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 34.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 16 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MEAC teams.

