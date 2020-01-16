SC St. looks for home win vs FAMU

Florida A&M (4-11, 2-2) vs. South Carolina State (7-8, 2-1)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State looks for its fourth straight win over Florida A&M at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The last victory for the Rattlers at South Carolina State was a 78-72 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has benefited heavily from its seniors. MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Evins Desir have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Rattlers points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bulldogs have scored 81 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE APPLEWHITE: In 15 games this year, South Carolina State’s Damani Applewhite has shot 52.4 percent.

SLIPPING AT 72: Florida A&M is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Florida A&M’s Kamron Reaves has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 14.3 percent of them, and is 2 for 11 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M has scored 69.4 points and allowed 69.6 points over its last five games. South Carolina State has averaged 72.4 points while allowing 74.4 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.