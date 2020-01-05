Listen Live Sports

SC St., Morgan State meet in conference play

January 5, 2020 6:30 am
 
South Carolina State (6-7, 1-0) vs. Morgan State (7-9, 1-0)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State pays visit to Morgan State in a MEAC matchup. Each program earned a road victory on Saturday. Morgan State earned an 81-68 win over Delaware State, while South Carolina State won 79-75 at Coppin State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis has averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Troy Baxter has put up 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Damani Applewhite has averaged 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while Ian Kinard has put up 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.ACCURATE APPLEWHITE: In 13 appearances this season, South Carolina State’s Applewhite has shot 50.9 percent.

SLIPPING AT 75: Morgan State is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

FLOOR SPACING: South Carolina State’s Jahmari Etienne has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is rated second among MEAC teams with an average of 72.3 points per game. The Bears have averaged 80.2 points per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

