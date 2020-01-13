Listen Live Sports

SC State 101, Howard 95, OT

January 13, 2020 11:40 pm
 
SC STATE (7-8)

Applewhite 7-11 2-2 16, Etienne 4-11 2-2 14, Sellers 4-6 4-4 14, Riley 11-17 0-3 24, Kinard 1-6 0-0 3, Simmons 2-8 4-4 9, Neal 4-6 1-2 10, Hill 5-5 1-1 11, Bottenberg 0-3 0-0 0, Fields 0-2 0-0 0, Moorer 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-76 14-18 101.

HOWARD (2-16)

Robinson 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 13-28 5-8 34, Bristol 3-9 3-4 10, Cousins 6-8 9-12 21, Garvey 3-6 2-2 9, Foster 3-8 3-3 10, Barber 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 1-1 0-1 2, P.Jones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-67 24-32 95.

Halftime_Howard 43-40. 3-Point Goals_SC State 11-24 (Etienne 4-7, Sellers 2-3, Riley 2-5, Neal 1-1, Kinard 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Bottenberg 0-1, Edwards 0-1), Howard 7-26 (Williams 3-10, Garvey 1-3, Bristol 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Foster 1-5). Fouled Out_Robinson, Garvey. Rebounds_SC State 42 (Applewhite 10), Howard 30 (Cousins 14). Assists_SC State 25 (Sellers 8), Howard 19 (Garvey 6). Total Fouls_SC State 23, Howard 20. A_1,732 (2,700).

