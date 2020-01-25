SC-Upstate 80, UNC-Asheville 63

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-10)

Jones 3-7 2-2 8, Baker 5-15 2-2 13, Batts 3-9 5-5 12, Jude 3-10 0-0 8, Thorpe 7-12 3-4 17, Stephney 1-3 0-0 2, Battle 0-1 1-2 1, Peck 0-1 2-2 2, Worthy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 15-17 63.

SC-UPSTATE (8-13)

Hammond 8-12 5-5 23, Bruner 4-10 8-8 17, White 3-5 2-2 9, Zink 3-7 2-4 8, Mozone 3-5 2-2 10, Jernigan 1-7 0-0 3, Watson 2-3 0-0 4, Martin 1-2 0-2 2, Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Booker 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 27-54 19-24 80.

Halftime_SC-Upstate 34-23. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 4-14 (Jude 2-6, Batts 1-3, Baker 1-4, Jones 0-1), SC-Upstate 7-16 (Hammond 2-2, Mozone 2-4, White 1-2, Bruner 1-4, Jernigan 1-4). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 27 (Thorpe 9), SC-Upstate 32 (Hammond, Zink 7). Assists_UNC-Asheville 5 (Thorpe 2), SC-Upstate 20 (Hammond, White 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 18, SC-Upstate 17. A_579 (878).

