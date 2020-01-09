Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Scanlon scores 21 to carry Belmont past SE Missouri 89-64

January 9, 2020 11:01 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Scanlon had a season-high 21 points as Belmont rolled past Southeast Missouri 89-64 on Thursday night.

Adam Kunkel had 14 points and eight assists for Belmont (11-5, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski also scored 14 points. Caleb Hollander had 13 points for the visitors.

Oscar Kao had 15 points for the Redhawks (4-12, 0-3). Sage Tolbert added 11 points. Alex Caldwell had 11 points.

Belmont is 9-0 all-time versus Southeast Missouri.

Belmont takes on UT Martin on the road on Saturday. Southeast Missouri plays Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

