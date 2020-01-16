Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Scottie scores 21, Air Force holds off Boise State 85-78

January 16, 2020 12:22 am
 
< a min read
      

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lavelle Scottie had 21 points as Air Force defeated Boise State 85-78 on Wednesday night.

Scottie hit 9 of 12 shots.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for Air Force (9-9, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Ryan Swan added 17 points and three assists. Sid Tomes had 11 points for the Falcons.

Abu Kigab had 20 points for the Broncos (11-8, 3-4). Derrick Alston Jr. added 16 points. Alex Hobbs had 13 points.

Advertisement

Air Force led throughout the final 38 minutes of the game but rarely by double-digits. In the final 1 minute and 8 seconds, Boise State’s Kigab made two 3-pointers and Alston made another but the Broncos were only able to draw as close as six points, 79-73, with 44 seconds remaining. Air Force hit 8 of 8 free throws in the final minute — four by Tomes and two each by Swan and Walker.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Air Force plays Colorado State at home on Saturday. Boise State plays Utah State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|16 AFCEA DC January Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2020 National Guard Biathlon Western Regionals

Today in History

1883: Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act passed