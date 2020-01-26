Listen Live Sports

Scott’s double-double lead Rider over Manhattan

January 26, 2020 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Scott scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and Tyrei Randall scored 16 and Rider held off Manhattan for a 67-63 win on Sunday.

Rider (11-8, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) never trailed. Randall made a 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining to give the Broncs a 55-42 lead before Manhattan got within 63-61 on a jump shot by Samir Stewart with 14 seconds left.

Randall made all four foul shots from there to preserve the win. Rider now has won back-to-back games following a two-game skid.

Pauly Paulicap lead Manhattan (8-9, 4-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Stewart scored 17 and Warren Williams 10. The Jaspers have lost three straight.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

