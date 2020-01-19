Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Scott’s double-double leads Cincinnati over ECU 82-57

By JOE KAY
January 19, 2020 8:24 pm
 
2 min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Scott had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double Sunday, and Cincinnati surged to a 20-point lead and coasted to an 82-57 victory over East Carolina.

Junior guard Keith Williams added eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Cincinnati (11-7, 4-2 American Athletic Conference), which dominated up front. The Bearcats had a 46-34 edge in rebounds and blocked eight shots.

Jarron Cumberland added 13 points and seven assists for the Bearcats.

East Carolina (8-10, 2-3) has lost two straight, coming off a stretch of six wins in seven games. Brandon Suggs scored 16 points for the Pirates, who struggled on offense for the second game in a row.

Advertisement

East Carolina was coming off its worst offensive showing of the season, a 65-49 loss to Tulsa. The Pirates had a season low in points and shot a season-low 29.2% from the field.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

The shooting troubles continued Sunday. East Carolina shot only 26.7% from the field — including 3 of 13 from beyond the arc — while falling behind 43-23. Cincinnati led by double digits the rest of the way as the Pirates shot 32.8% overall.

Forward Jayden Gardner has been the Pirates’ catalyst, scoring at least 20 points in eight of the last nine games. He had only six points and one rebound while Cincinnati built its 20-point lead. Gardner finished with 13 points, his lowest total in 13 games.

BIG PICTURE

East Carolina: The Pirates’ recent surge has been a function of improved defense that had allowed an average of 65.1 points in the last eight games. The Bearcats piled up the most points allowed by the Pirates since an 85-75 loss to Coppin State on Dec. 3.

Cincinnati: Cumberland, the AAC’s top player last season, had been doing better after a rough start to his senior season. He averaged 15 points in his previous six games, but went only 4 of 12 from the field Sunday.

UP NEXT

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

East Carolina completes a two-game trip at SMU on Wednesday.

Cincinnati plays at Temple on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top 25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SATCOM Hawkeye II satellite dish aids disaster task force

Today in History

1778: First American military court-martial trial begins