SD State looks to extend streak vs SD

South Dakota State (14-7, 5-1) vs. South Dakota (11-8, 2-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its sixth straight conference win against South Dakota. South Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 81-78 on Dec. 29, 2019. South Dakota lost 72-70 at North Dakota State in its most recent game.

SENIOR SCORING: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have collectively accounted for 83 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 91 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Jackrabbits have scored 76.6 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 74 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hagedorn has directly created 42 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 11-3 when it scores at least 71.

WINNING WHEN: The Coyotes are 5-0 when they turn the ball over nine times or fewer and 6-8 when they exceed nine turnovers. The Jackrabbits are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 6-7 whenever opponents exceed 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the country. The South Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 327th among Division I teams).

