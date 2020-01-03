Seattle looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

Seattle (7-9, 0-1) vs. Chicago State (4-12, 0-1)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. Seattle has won by an average of 14 points in its last 11 wins over the Cougars. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, a 67-53 win.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. Brown has 36 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-11 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 75.

COMING UP SHORT: Seattle has dropped its last six road games, scoring 62.7 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. Chicago State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 88.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the nation. The Chicago State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).

