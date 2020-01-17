Listen Live Sports

Sebastian Berhalter, son of US coach, joins Columbus Crew

January 17, 2020 12:50 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a 19-year-old son of U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter, signed with Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew as a homegrown player on Friday.

Gregg Berhalter coached the Crew from 2013-18 before he was hired by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Sebastian Berhalter played for the Crew youth academy from 2014-19 and appeared in 16 games for North Carolina as a freshman last season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

