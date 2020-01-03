SEC play starts for A&M, Arkansas

Texas A&M (6-5, 0-0) vs. Arkansas (11-1, 0-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Arkansas meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Texas A&M finished with six wins and 12 losses, while Arkansas won eight games and lost 10.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jones has directly created 49 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 76.6 points while giving up 54.9.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Texas A&M has assists on 40 of 62 field goals (64.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has allowed only 59.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Razorbacks 17th among Division I teams. The Texas A&M offense has averaged 57.7 points through 11 games (ranked 295th, nationally).

