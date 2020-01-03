Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Friday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.7 million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
|Second Round
|Xander Schauffele
|69-68—137
|-9
|Patrick Reed
|72-66—138
|-8
|Joaquin Niemann
|66-72—138
|-8
|Rickie Fowler
|68-71—139
|-7
|Patrick Cantlay
|69-71—140
|-6
|Justin Thomas
|67-73—140
|-6
|J.T. Poston
|70-71—141
|-5
|Matthew Wolff
|69-72—141
|-5
|Gary Woodland
|73-69—142
|-4
|Nate Lashley
|71-71—142
|-4
|Collin Morikawa
|71-71—142
|-4
|Lanto Griffin
|71-71—142
|-4
|Jon Rahm
|69-73—142
|-4
|Matt Kuchar
|68-74—142
|-4
|Graeme McDowell
|74-69—143
|-3
|Corey Conners
|73-70—143
|-3
|Dustin Johnson
|72-71—143
|-3
|Ryan Palmer
|71-72—143
|-3
|Kevin Kisner
|72-72—144
|-2
|Chez Reavie
|74-71—145
|-1
|Adam Long
|74-71—145
|-1
|Sung Kang
|72-73—145
|-1
|Brendon Todd
|71-74—145
|-1
|Paul Casey
|74-72—146
|E
|Jim Herman
|73-73—146
|E
|Max Homa
|75-72—147
|+1
|Cameron Champ
|73-74—147
|+1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|72-75—147
|+1
|Tyler Duncan
|69-78—147
|+1
|Keith Mitchell
|76-72—148
|+2
|J.B. Holmes
|78-71—149
|+3
|Dylan Frittelli
|72-77—149
|+3
|Kevin Na
|76-74—150
|+4
|Martin Trainer
|74-77—151
|+5
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.