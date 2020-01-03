Listen Live Sports

Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 3, 2020 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
Friday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
Second Round
Xander Schauffele 69-68—137 -9
Patrick Reed 72-66—138 -8
Joaquin Niemann 66-72—138 -8
Rickie Fowler 68-71—139 -7
Patrick Cantlay 69-71—140 -6
Justin Thomas 67-73—140 -6
J.T. Poston 70-71—141 -5
Matthew Wolff 69-72—141 -5
Gary Woodland 73-69—142 -4
Nate Lashley 71-71—142 -4
Collin Morikawa 71-71—142 -4
Lanto Griffin 71-71—142 -4
Jon Rahm 69-73—142 -4
Matt Kuchar 68-74—142 -4
Graeme McDowell 74-69—143 -3
Corey Conners 73-70—143 -3
Dustin Johnson 72-71—143 -3
Ryan Palmer 71-72—143 -3
Kevin Kisner 72-72—144 -2
Chez Reavie 74-71—145 -1
Adam Long 74-71—145 -1
Sung Kang 72-73—145 -1
Brendon Todd 71-74—145 -1
Paul Casey 74-72—146 E
Jim Herman 73-73—146 E
Max Homa 75-72—147 +1
Cameron Champ 73-74—147 +1
Sebastián Muñoz 72-75—147 +1
Tyler Duncan 69-78—147 +1
Keith Mitchell 76-72—148 +2
J.B. Holmes 78-71—149 +3
Dylan Frittelli 72-77—149 +3
Kevin Na 76-74—150 +4
Martin Trainer 74-77—151 +5

