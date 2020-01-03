Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Friday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Purse: $6.7 million Yardage: 7,596; Par 73 Second Round Xander Schauffele 69-68—137 -9 Patrick Reed 72-66—138 -8 Joaquin Niemann 66-72—138 -8 Rickie Fowler 68-71—139 -7 Patrick Cantlay 69-71—140 -6 Justin Thomas 67-73—140 -6 J.T. Poston 70-71—141 -5 Matthew Wolff 69-72—141 -5 Gary Woodland 73-69—142 -4 Nate Lashley 71-71—142 -4 Collin Morikawa 71-71—142 -4 Lanto Griffin 71-71—142 -4 Jon Rahm 69-73—142 -4 Matt Kuchar 68-74—142 -4 Graeme McDowell 74-69—143 -3 Corey Conners 73-70—143 -3 Dustin Johnson 72-71—143 -3 Ryan Palmer 71-72—143 -3 Kevin Kisner 72-72—144 -2 Chez Reavie 74-71—145 -1 Adam Long 74-71—145 -1 Sung Kang 72-73—145 -1 Brendon Todd 71-74—145 -1 Paul Casey 74-72—146 E Jim Herman 73-73—146 E Max Homa 75-72—147 +1 Cameron Champ 73-74—147 +1 Sebastián Muñoz 72-75—147 +1 Tyler Duncan 69-78—147 +1 Keith Mitchell 76-72—148 +2 J.B. Holmes 78-71—149 +3 Dylan Frittelli 72-77—149 +3 Kevin Na 76-74—150 +4 Martin Trainer 74-77—151 +5

