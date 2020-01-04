Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 4, 2020 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
      
Saturday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
Third Round
Xander Schauffele 69-68-71—208 -11
Justin Thomas 67-73-69—209 -10
Gary Woodland 73-69-69—211 -8
Kevin Kisner 72-72-68—212 -7
Jon Rahm 69-73-70—212 -7
Collin Morikawa 71-71-70—212 -7
J.T. Poston 70-71-71—212 -7
Matthew Wolff 69-72-71—212 -7
Joaquin Niemann 66-72-74—212 -7
Patrick Reed 72-66-74—212 -7
Matt Kuchar 68-74-71—213 -6
Nate Lashley 71-71-71—213 -6
Patrick Cantlay 69-71-73—213 -6
Rickie Fowler 68-71-74—213 -6
Dustin Johnson 72-71-71—214 -5
Lanto Griffin 71-71-72—214 -5
Tyler Duncan 69-78-68—215 -4
Jim Herman 73-73-69—215 -4
Paul Casey 74-72-69—215 -4
Cameron Champ 73-74-69—216 -3
Corey Conners 73-70-74—217 -2
Max Homa 75-72-71—218 -1
Sung Kang 72-73-73—218 -1
Chez Reavie 74-71-73—218 -1
Ryan Palmer 71-72-75—218 -1
Sebastián Muñoz 72-75-72—219 E
Brendon Todd 71-74-74—219 E
Graeme McDowell 74-69-76—219 E
Adam Long 74-71-75—220 +1
Keith Mitchell 76-72-73—221 +2
Dylan Frittelli 72-77-73—222 +3
J.B. Holmes 78-71-76—225 +6
Kevin Na 76-74-77—227 +8
Martin Trainer 74-77-77—228 +9

