Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Thursday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Purse: $6.7 million Yardage: 7,596; Par 73 (36-37) First Round Joaquin Niemann 32-34—66 -7 Justin Thomas 35-32—67 -6 Matt Kuchar 33-35—68 -5 Rickie Fowler 33-35—68 -5 Tyler Duncan 36-33—69 -4 Matthew Wolff 35-34—69 -4 Patrick Cantlay 34-35—69 -4 Jon Rahm 34-35—69 -4 Xander Schauffele 34-35—69 -4 J.T. Poston 36-34—70 -3 Brendon Todd 37-34—71 -2 Lanto Griffin 33-38—71 -2 Nate Lashley 34-37—71 -2 Collin Morikawa 38-33—71 -2 Ryan Palmer 36-35—71 -2 Sebastián Muñoz 35-37—72 -1 Dylan Frittelli 37-35—72 -1 Sung Kang 35-37—72 -1 Dustin Johnson 35-37—72 -1 Kevin Kisner 36-36—72 -1 Patrick Reed 38-34—72 -1 Jim Herman 35-38—73 E Cameron Champ 37-36—73 E Corey Conners 36-37—73 E Gary Woodland 36-37—73 E Martin Trainer 37-37—74 +1 Adam Long 36-38—74 +1 Graeme McDowell 39-35—74 +1 Paul Casey 38-36—74 +1 Chez Reavie 36-38—74 +1 Max Homa 38-37—75 +2 Kevin Na 38-38—76 +3 Keith Mitchell 36-40—76 +3 J.B. Holmes 37-41—78 +5

