Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

|Friday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.7 million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
|Second Round
|Xander Schauffele
|69-68—137
|Patrick Reed
|72-66—138
|Joaquin Niemann
|66-72—138
|Rickie Fowler
|68-71—139
|Patrick Cantlay
|69-71—140
|Justin Thomas
|67-73—140
|J.T. Poston
|70-71—141
|Matthew Wolff
|69-72—141
|Gary Woodland
|73-69—142
|Nate Lashley
|71-71—142
|Collin Morikawa
|71-71—142
|Lanto Griffin
|71-71—142
|Jon Rahm
|69-73—142
|Matt Kuchar
|68-74—142
|Graeme McDowell
|74-69—143
|Corey Conners
|73-70—143
|Dustin Johnson
|72-71—143
|Ryan Palmer
|71-72—143
|Kevin Kisner
|72-72—144
|Chez Reavie
|74-71—145
|Adam Long
|74-71—145
|Sung Kang
|72-73—145
|Brendon Todd
|71-74—145
|Paul Casey
|74-72—146
|Jim Herman
|73-73—146
|Max Homa
|75-72—147
|Cameron Champ
|73-74—147
|Sebastián Muñoz
|72-75—147
|Tyler Duncan
|69-78—147
|Keith Mitchell
|76-72—148
|J.B. Holmes
|78-71—149
|Dylan Frittelli
|72-77—149
|Kevin Na
|76-74—150
|Martin Trainer
|74-77—151
