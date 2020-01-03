Listen Live Sports

Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

January 3, 2020 10:54 pm
 
Friday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
Second Round
Xander Schauffele 69-68—137
Patrick Reed 72-66—138
Joaquin Niemann 66-72—138
Rickie Fowler 68-71—139
Patrick Cantlay 69-71—140
Justin Thomas 67-73—140
J.T. Poston 70-71—141
Matthew Wolff 69-72—141
Gary Woodland 73-69—142
Nate Lashley 71-71—142
Collin Morikawa 71-71—142
Lanto Griffin 71-71—142
Jon Rahm 69-73—142
Matt Kuchar 68-74—142
Graeme McDowell 74-69—143
Corey Conners 73-70—143
Dustin Johnson 72-71—143
Ryan Palmer 71-72—143
Kevin Kisner 72-72—144
Chez Reavie 74-71—145
Adam Long 74-71—145
Sung Kang 72-73—145
Brendon Todd 71-74—145
Paul Casey 74-72—146
Jim Herman 73-73—146
Max Homa 75-72—147
Cameron Champ 73-74—147
Sebastián Muñoz 72-75—147
Tyler Duncan 69-78—147
Keith Mitchell 76-72—148
J.B. Holmes 78-71—149
Dylan Frittelli 72-77—149
Kevin Na 76-74—150
Martin Trainer 74-77—151

