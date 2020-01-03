Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Friday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Purse: $6.7 million Yardage: 7,596; Par 73 Second Round Xander Schauffele 69-68—137 Patrick Reed 72-66—138 Joaquin Niemann 66-72—138 Rickie Fowler 68-71—139 Patrick Cantlay 69-71—140 Justin Thomas 67-73—140 J.T. Poston 70-71—141 Matthew Wolff 69-72—141 Gary Woodland 73-69—142 Nate Lashley 71-71—142 Collin Morikawa 71-71—142 Lanto Griffin 71-71—142 Jon Rahm 69-73—142 Matt Kuchar 68-74—142 Graeme McDowell 74-69—143 Corey Conners 73-70—143 Dustin Johnson 72-71—143 Ryan Palmer 71-72—143 Kevin Kisner 72-72—144 Chez Reavie 74-71—145 Adam Long 74-71—145 Sung Kang 72-73—145 Brendon Todd 71-74—145 Paul Casey 74-72—146 Jim Herman 73-73—146 Max Homa 75-72—147 Cameron Champ 73-74—147 Sebastián Muñoz 72-75—147 Tyler Duncan 69-78—147 Keith Mitchell 76-72—148 J.B. Holmes 78-71—149 Dylan Frittelli 72-77—149 Kevin Na 76-74—150 Martin Trainer 74-77—151

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.