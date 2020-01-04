Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

January 4, 2020 8:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
Saturday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
Third Round
Xander Schauffele 69-68-71—208
Justin Thomas 67-73-69—209
Gary Woodland 73-69-69—211
Kevin Kisner 72-72-68—212
Jon Rahm 69-73-70—212
Collin Morikawa 71-71-70—212
J.T. Poston 70-71-71—212
Matthew Wolff 69-72-71—212
Joaquin Niemann 66-72-74—212
Patrick Reed 72-66-74—212
Matt Kuchar 68-74-71—213
Nate Lashley 71-71-71—213
Patrick Cantlay 69-71-73—213
Rickie Fowler 68-71-74—213
Dustin Johnson 72-71-71—214
Lanto Griffin 71-71-72—214
Tyler Duncan 69-78-68—215
Jim Herman 73-73-69—215
Paul Casey 74-72-69—215
Cameron Champ 73-74-69—216
Corey Conners 73-70-74—217
Max Homa 75-72-71—218
Sung Kang 72-73-73—218
Chez Reavie 74-71-73—218
Ryan Palmer 71-72-75—218
Sebastián Muñoz 72-75-72—219
Brendon Todd 71-74-74—219
Graeme McDowell 74-69-76—219
Adam Long 74-71-75—220
Keith Mitchell 76-72-73—221
Dylan Frittelli 72-77-73—222
J.B. Holmes 78-71-76—225
Kevin Na 76-74-77—227
Martin Trainer 74-77-77—228

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history