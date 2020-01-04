Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

|Saturday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.7 million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
|Third Round
|Xander Schauffele
|69-68-71—208
|Justin Thomas
|67-73-69—209
|Gary Woodland
|73-69-69—211
|Kevin Kisner
|72-72-68—212
|Jon Rahm
|69-73-70—212
|Collin Morikawa
|71-71-70—212
|J.T. Poston
|70-71-71—212
|Matthew Wolff
|69-72-71—212
|Joaquin Niemann
|66-72-74—212
|Patrick Reed
|72-66-74—212
|Matt Kuchar
|68-74-71—213
|Nate Lashley
|71-71-71—213
|Patrick Cantlay
|69-71-73—213
|Rickie Fowler
|68-71-74—213
|Dustin Johnson
|72-71-71—214
|Lanto Griffin
|71-71-72—214
|Tyler Duncan
|69-78-68—215
|Jim Herman
|73-73-69—215
|Paul Casey
|74-72-69—215
|Cameron Champ
|73-74-69—216
|Corey Conners
|73-70-74—217
|Max Homa
|75-72-71—218
|Sung Kang
|72-73-73—218
|Chez Reavie
|74-71-73—218
|Ryan Palmer
|71-72-75—218
|Sebastián Muñoz
|72-75-72—219
|Brendon Todd
|71-74-74—219
|Graeme McDowell
|74-69-76—219
|Adam Long
|74-71-75—220
|Keith Mitchell
|76-72-73—221
|Dylan Frittelli
|72-77-73—222
|J.B. Holmes
|78-71-76—225
|Kevin Na
|76-74-77—227
|Martin Trainer
|74-77-77—228
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.