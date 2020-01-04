Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Saturday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Purse: $6.7 million Yardage: 7,596; Par 73 Third Round Xander Schauffele 69-68-71—208 Justin Thomas 67-73-69—209 Gary Woodland 73-69-69—211 Kevin Kisner 72-72-68—212 Jon Rahm 69-73-70—212 Collin Morikawa 71-71-70—212 J.T. Poston 70-71-71—212 Matthew Wolff 69-72-71—212 Joaquin Niemann 66-72-74—212 Patrick Reed 72-66-74—212 Matt Kuchar 68-74-71—213 Nate Lashley 71-71-71—213 Patrick Cantlay 69-71-73—213 Rickie Fowler 68-71-74—213 Dustin Johnson 72-71-71—214 Lanto Griffin 71-71-72—214 Tyler Duncan 69-78-68—215 Jim Herman 73-73-69—215 Paul Casey 74-72-69—215 Cameron Champ 73-74-69—216 Corey Conners 73-70-74—217 Max Homa 75-72-71—218 Sung Kang 72-73-73—218 Chez Reavie 74-71-73—218 Ryan Palmer 71-72-75—218 Sebastián Muñoz 72-75-72—219 Brendon Todd 71-74-74—219 Graeme McDowell 74-69-76—219 Adam Long 74-71-75—220 Keith Mitchell 76-72-73—221 Dylan Frittelli 72-77-73—222 J.B. Holmes 78-71-76—225 Kevin Na 76-74-77—227 Martin Trainer 74-77-77—228

