Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Thursday At Plantation Course at Kapalua Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Purse: $6.7 million Yardage: 7,596; Par 73 (36-37) First Round Joaquin Niemann 32-34—66 Justin Thomas 35-32—67 Matt Kuchar 33-35—68 Rickie Fowler 33-35—68 Tyler Duncan 36-33—69 Matthew Wolff 35-34—69 Patrick Cantlay 34-35—69 Jon Rahm 34-35—69 Xander Schauffele 34-35—69 J.T. Poston 36-34—70 Brendon Todd 37-34—71 Lanto Griffin 33-38—71 Nate Lashley 34-37—71 Collin Morikawa 38-33—71 Ryan Palmer 36-35—71 Sebastián Muñoz 35-37—72 Dylan Frittelli 37-35—72 Sung Kang 35-37—72 Dustin Johnson 35-37—72 Kevin Kisner 36-36—72 Patrick Reed 38-34—72 Jim Herman 35-38—73 Cameron Champ 37-36—73 Corey Conners 36-37—73 Gary Woodland 36-37—73 Martin Trainer 37-37—74 Adam Long 36-38—74 Graeme McDowell 39-35—74 Paul Casey 38-36—74 Chez Reavie 36-38—74 Max Homa 38-37—75 Kevin Na 38-38—76 Keith Mitchell 36-40—76 J.B. Holmes 37-41—78

