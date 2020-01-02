Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

|Thursday
|At Plantation Course at Kapalua
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.7 million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par 73 (36-37)
|First Round
|Joaquin Niemann
|32-34—66
|Justin Thomas
|35-32—67
|Matt Kuchar
|33-35—68
|Rickie Fowler
|33-35—68
|Tyler Duncan
|36-33—69
|Matthew Wolff
|35-34—69
|Patrick Cantlay
|34-35—69
|Jon Rahm
|34-35—69
|Xander Schauffele
|34-35—69
|J.T. Poston
|36-34—70
|Brendon Todd
|37-34—71
|Lanto Griffin
|33-38—71
|Nate Lashley
|34-37—71
|Collin Morikawa
|38-33—71
|Ryan Palmer
|36-35—71
|Sebastián Muñoz
|35-37—72
|Dylan Frittelli
|37-35—72
|Sung Kang
|35-37—72
|Dustin Johnson
|35-37—72
|Kevin Kisner
|36-36—72
|Patrick Reed
|38-34—72
|Jim Herman
|35-38—73
|Cameron Champ
|37-36—73
|Corey Conners
|36-37—73
|Gary Woodland
|36-37—73
|Martin Trainer
|37-37—74
|Adam Long
|36-38—74
|Graeme McDowell
|39-35—74
|Paul Casey
|38-36—74
|Chez Reavie
|36-38—74
|Max Homa
|38-37—75
|Kevin Na
|38-38—76
|Keith Mitchell
|36-40—76
|J.B. Holmes
|37-41—78
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.