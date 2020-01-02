Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

January 2, 2020 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
      
Thursday
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par 73 (36-37)
First Round
Joaquin Niemann 32-34—66
Justin Thomas 35-32—67
Matt Kuchar 33-35—68
Rickie Fowler 33-35—68
Tyler Duncan 36-33—69
Matthew Wolff 35-34—69
Patrick Cantlay 34-35—69
Jon Rahm 34-35—69
Xander Schauffele 34-35—69
J.T. Poston 36-34—70
Brendon Todd 37-34—71
Lanto Griffin 33-38—71
Nate Lashley 34-37—71
Collin Morikawa 38-33—71
Ryan Palmer 36-35—71
Sebastián Muñoz 35-37—72
Dylan Frittelli 37-35—72
Sung Kang 35-37—72
Dustin Johnson 35-37—72
Kevin Kisner 36-36—72
Patrick Reed 38-34—72
Jim Herman 35-38—73
Cameron Champ 37-36—73
Corey Conners 36-37—73
Gary Woodland 36-37—73
Martin Trainer 37-37—74
Adam Long 36-38—74
Graeme McDowell 39-35—74
Paul Casey 38-36—74
Chez Reavie 36-38—74
Max Homa 38-37—75
Kevin Na 38-38—76
Keith Mitchell 36-40—76
J.B. Holmes 37-41—78

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time