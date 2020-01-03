Listen Live Sports

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 62

January 3, 2020 11:27 pm
 
GEORGETOWN (10-5)

McClung 7-20 5-7 20, Mosely 3-7 1-2 7, Pickett 5-12 0-0 10, Allen 4-7 0-1 9, Yurtseven 3-14 3-4 9, Blair 3-7 0-0 7, Wahab 0-3 0-2 0, Ighoefe 0-0 0-0 0, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 9-16 62.

SETON HALL (10-4)

McKnight 3-7 7-8 14, Rhoden 3-6 2-4 9, Cale 5-7 1-2 16, Powell 6-17 1-1 15, Gill 6-9 5-6 17, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Obiagu 1-2 0-0 2, Reynolds 1-4 3-3 5, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 19-24 78.

Halftime_Seton Hall 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 3-17 (Allen 1-3, Blair 1-5, McClung 1-5, Pickett 0-1, Yurtseven 0-1, Mosely 0-2), Seton Hall 9-21 (Cale 5-6, Powell 2-8, McKnight 1-2, Rhoden 1-2, Samuel 0-1, Reynolds 0-2). Fouled Out_Gill. Rebounds_Georgetown 35 (Pickett 9), Seton Hall 41 (Rhoden 9). Assists_Georgetown 9 (Mosely 4), Seton Hall 18 (McKnight 10). Total Fouls_Georgetown 19, Seton Hall 17. A_10,481 (18,711).

