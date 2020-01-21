Sevilla beats Levante to advance to last 16 in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla defeated Levante 3-1 to reach the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Fernando Reges gave Sevilla the lead before Óscar Duarte equalized for Levante in the first half. Lucas Ocampos and Óliver Torres then sealed the win for the hosts with second-half goals.

It was one of two matchups between first-division clubs in this round, along with Real Sociedad-Espanyol on Wednesday.

The Copa is being played with single-elimination games this season, except in the semifinals.

Sevilla was coming off a loss at Real Madrid in the Spanish league, where it is in fourth place. Levante, which lost to Alavés at the weekend, is 12th.

OTHER RESULTS

Relegation-threatened Mallorca was eliminated by second-division club Zaragoza after a 3-1 away loss, while Osasuna got past third-division team Recreativo Huelva with a 3-2 win after extra time. Osasuna trailed 2-0 before rallying in the second half and getting the winner in extra time.

