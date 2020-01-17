Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SFA looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

January 17, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Incarnate Word (4-12, 1-4) vs. Stephen F. Austin (14-3, 5-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. In its last five wins against the Cardinals, Stephen F. Austin has won by an average of 14 points. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, a 70-68 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris, Gavin Kensmil and John Comeaux have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring this season, although the trio’s production has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.

Advertisement

STEPPING IT UP: The Lumberjacks have scored 82.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 77.1 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Drew Lutz has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: Incarnate Word has lost its last eight road games, scoring 59.5 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks sixth nationally. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 72.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 222nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending