SFA looks to extend streak vs Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-10, 1-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (13-2, 4-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its fifth straight conference win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston State Bearkats 68-57 on March 9, 2019. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi fell 84-80 at home to Southeastern Louisiana in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Stephen F. Austin’s Kevon Harris, Cameron Johnson and John Comeaux have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lumberjacks have scored 86.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 77.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Smith has connected on 41.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-9 when it allows at least 63 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has dropped its last five road games, scoring 60.8 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. Stephen F. Austin has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 90.5 points while giving up 64.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30.2 percent of all possessions, which is the highest rate in the country. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has turned the ball over on 24.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 349th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

