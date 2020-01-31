SFA, SHSU put streaks on line

Stephen F. Austin (18-3, 9-1) vs. Sam Houston State (15-6, 8-2)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its sixth straight conference win against Sam Houston State. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8. Sam Houston State is coming off an 80-61 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Sam Houston State’s Kai Mitchell has averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Zach Nutall has put up 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Kevon Harris has averaged 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bearkats have scored 81.7 points per game against Southland opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 40.4 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last six road games, scoring 77.7 points and allowing 68.7 points during those contests. Sam Houston State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 66.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearkats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Sam Houston State has an assist on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) over its past three outings while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 80.9 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 12th among Division I teams. The Sam Houston State defense has allowed 71 points per game to opponents (ranked 203rd overall).

