Shahid shoots North Dakota State past Denver 82-70

January 25, 2020 8:04 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid poured in 29 points, one off his season high, and North Dakota State breezed to an 82-70 victory over Denver on Saturday.

Shahid buried 8 of 11 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made 10 of 12 free throws for the Bison (14-7, 5-2 Summit League). Rocky Kreuser hit all seven of his free throws and added 18 points, while Cameron Hunter matched his career best with 14 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double.

Ade Murkey topped the Pioneers (5-17, 1-7) with 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Jase Townsend added 23 points and eight boards.

North Dakota State shot 51% from the floor, 47% from beyond the arc (7 of 15) and made 27 of 32 free throws (84%). Denver shot 44% overall, 46% from distance (6 of 13) and made 16 of 20 foul shots (80%)

