Shahid, Ward help North Dakota St. beat South Dakota 72-70

January 16, 2020 12:26 am
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid had 21 points and Tyson Ward made a layup with 1.4 seconds to play to help North Dakota State beat South Dakota 72-70 on Wednesday night.

Ward finished with 14 points – 11 in the second half – and five assists. Tyree Eady had a career-high 18 points for North Dakota State (12-6, 3-1 Summit League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

The Coyotes led by as many as 12 points before NDSU used a 25-6 run – including eight points apiece from Eady and Shahid – to take a 41-34 halftime lead.

South Dakota’s Stanley Umude made a layup to make it 70-all with 1:09 to play. After Shahid missed a 3-point shot 29 seconds later, Cameron Hunter took a charge to set up Ward’s game-winner.

Umude had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes (11-8, 2-3). Tyler Hagedorn added 21 points. Triston Simpson had 10 points and six assists.

North Dakota State plays North Dakota at home on Saturday. South Dakota takes on South Dakota State at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

