Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl out for season with knee injury

January 30, 2020 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks with a serious knee injury.

The Sharks said Thursday that Hertl tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a loss the previous night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hertl is the second significant Sharks player to be sidelined with a significant injury. Captain Logan Couture has a broken ankle.

The Sharks entered the day with 48 points and are nine points out of a playoff spot. San Jose has missed the postseason only once since the start of the 2003-04 season.

Advertisement

Hertl is second on the team with 36 points this season. He has 16 goals and 20 assists.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck