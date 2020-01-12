Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sharpe’s 33 points propels N. Kentucky past IUPUI

January 12, 2020 5:39 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Sharpe tied his career high with 33 points and Northern Kentucky beat IUPUI 96-71 on Sunday.

Trevon Faulkner had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Kentucky (12-6, 4-2 Horizon League). Bryson Langdon added 12 points and seven assists and Adrian Nelson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Northern Kentucky registered a season-high 22 assists on 37-of-66 (56.1%) shooting. The Norse were 13 of 35 from 3-point range. Their 54 points in the second half were a season high. NKU led 42-34 at halftime.

Marcus Burk had 25 points for the Jaguars (5-14, 1-5). Grant Weatherford added 12 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Williams had 11 points and Elyjah Goss grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jaylen Minnett, who was second on the Jaguars in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to seven points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Northern Kentucky takes on Youngstown State at home on Thursday. IUPUI faces Illinois-Chicago at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

