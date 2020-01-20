Listen Live Sports

Shot clock malfunction suspends Hampton-Gardner-Webb game

January 20, 2020 9:40 pm
 
BOILINGS SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — The Hampton-Gardner-Webb men’s basketball game was suspended at halftime on Monday night because of a mechanical malfunction of one of the shot clocks.

The game is tentatively rescheduled for February 24 with current stats and fouls in place. The Bulldogs lead 39-31.

Jose Perez scored 19 first-half points for Gardner-Webb (6-11, 2-3 Big South Conference), while Ben Stanley led Hampton (8-10, 3-2) with 16 points.

