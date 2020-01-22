Listen Live Sports

Shungu’s late basket carries Vermont past Maine

January 22, 2020 10:05 pm
 
ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ben Shungu scored his only field goal of the night on a layup with four seconds left and Vermont beat Maine 59-57 on Wednesday.

Ryan Davis led Vermont (14-6, 4-1 America East Conference) with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Anthony Lamb and Stef Smith each scored 10.

Solomon Iluyomade made a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left for Maine to it at 57-all. Lamb’s layup with 47 seconds remaining put Vermont up 57-55. Andrew Fleming tied it at 55-all with 74 seconds to go. Vermont led 44-34 with 13:33 to play. Maine built an 18-7 lead before Vermont roared back and led 28-26 at intermission.

Vermont outrebounded Maine 36-25 and collected 14 on the offensive end. The Catamounts recorded 13 second-chance points to seven for Maine.

Fleming led the Black Bears (6-14, 2-4) with 13 points, Nedeljko Prijovic scored 11 and Precious Okoh 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

