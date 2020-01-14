Listen Live Sports

Sibande’s double-double helps Miami (Ohio) hold off Kent St.

January 14, 2020 9:56 pm
 
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Nike Sibande scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and Miami (OH) beat Kent State 77-74 on Tuesday for its first Mid-American Conference win of the season.

Danny Pippen’s jump shot tied it at 68-all with 2:09 remaining. Sibande’s 3-pointer put the Redhawks up with 1:43 left before Pippen countered with a 3 with 80 seconds to go. Sibande answered with a layup with 59 seconds left and Miami (8-9, 1-3) led for the remainder.

Bam Bowman, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and Dae Dae Grant each scored 11 in the win.

Neither team helped its cause at the free throw line as Miami shot 23 of 35 and Kent State went 8 of 15. Miami led 31-21 at halftime and managed to overcome Kent State’s (13-4, 3-1) 53 points after the break. The Golden Flashes made 14 of 30 (46.7%) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Troy Simons scored 24, Anthony Roberts 19 and Pippen 12 in defeat.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

