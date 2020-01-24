Listen Live Sports

Siena 70, Marist 57

January 24, 2020 9:03 pm
 
MARIST (4-14)

Herasme 4-12 0-0 9, Sagl 6-16 1-1 17, Saint-Furcy 4-9 2-2 10, Cubbage 1-8 4-4 6, Bell 4-10 0-0 9, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, Sjoberg 0-1 0-0 0, Tordoff 0-2 0-0 0, Makeny 0-1 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 9-9 57.

SIENA (8-9)

Pickett 5-11 1-2 12, Camper 5-9 2-3 13, Harris 2-5 3-4 7, Burns 6-8 7-7 19, Carey 0-5 2-2 2, Hein 0-3 2-2 2, King 2-7 0-0 5, Young 3-4 4-4 10, Friday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 21-24 70.

Halftime_Siena 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Marist 6-22 (Sagl 4-10, Bell 1-3, Herasme 1-5, Cubbage 0-2, Saint-Furcy 0-2), Siena 3-14 (Camper 1-3, King 1-3, Pickett 1-4, Harris 0-1, Carey 0-3). Fouled Out_Herasme. Rebounds_Marist 34 (Herasme 8), Siena 35 (Camper 8). Assists_Marist 5 (Cubbage 2), Siena 14 (Pickett 8). Total Fouls_Marist 20, Siena 17. A_6,693 (15,229).

