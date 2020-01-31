Siena 87, Iona 64

SIENA (10-9)

Camper 3-9 6-6 12, Pickett 4-11 3-3 12, Carey 4-6 0-0 10, Harris 4-8 2-4 11, Burns 3-3 5-6 11, King 5-7 2-2 13, Hein 2-3 2-2 6, Young 5-10 2-3 12, Friday 0-1 0-2 0, Darwiche 0-1 0-0 0, Sutherland 0-1 0-0 0, Diamond 0-0 0-0 0, Mahala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 22-28 87.

IONA (5-11)

Washington 5-13 0-0 13, Ross 3-9 2-2 9, Crawford 7-15 5-6 22, Agee 2-7 0-0 4, Perez 0-1 2-2 2, Cashaw 1-2 1-2 3, Nikolic 3-4 0-0 6, Thiam 2-4 0-0 5, van Eyck 0-2 0-0 0, Ristanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 10-12 64.

Halftime_Siena 45-29. 3-Point Goals_Siena 5-14 (Carey 2-2, King 1-1, Harris 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Camper 0-1, Darwiche 0-1, Sutherland 0-1), Iona 8-25 (Crawford 3-7, Washington 3-7, Thiam 1-3, Ross 1-4, Perez 0-1, van Eyck 0-1, Agee 0-2). Fouled Out_Ross. Rebounds_Siena 40 (Camper 13), Iona 18 (Ross 5). Assists_Siena 14 (Pickett 7), Iona 10 (Washington, Agee 3). Total Fouls_Siena 12, Iona 22. A_1,780 (2,611).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.