Siena, Rider meet in conference play

Siena (5-5, 1-0) vs. Rider (7-4, 1-0)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Siena matches up against Rider. Siena won 74-62 at home against Holy Cross on Sunday. Rider lost 65-37 at Wisconsin on Tuesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Tyere Marshall, Stevie Jordan, Frederick Scott, Dimencio Vaughn and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 84 percent of Rider’s scoring this season. For Siena, Jalen Pickett, Manny Camper and Elijah Burns have scored 59 percent of the team’s points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has had his hand in 44 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Rider is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-4 when fewer than four Broncs players score in double-figures.

FLOOR SPACING: Siena’s Carey has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Siena and Rider are ranked atop the MAAC when it comes to scoring. The Saints are ranked second in the conference with 73.8 points per game while the Broncs are first at 73.9 per game.

