Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SIU-Edwardsville 84, SE Missouri 65

January 23, 2020 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

SE MISSOURI (4-16)

Caldwell 5-11 2-2 15, Gable 0-5 2-2 2, Nicholas 3-9 5-7 12, Hogan 2-8 2-2 7, Wilson 2-4 2-4 6, Tolbert 2-4 0-0 4, Russell 4-4 0-0 9, Love 2-4 0-2 4, Kao 1-3 0-0 3, Morrison 0-1 0-0 0, Cuffee 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-55 13-19 65.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (5-15)

Williford 9-16 3-4 22, Moore 7-11 0-0 14, Williams 3-9 1-1 7, Adewunmi 7-9 5-6 23, Jackson 4-9 0-2 8, S.Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Uzuegbunem 1-3 0-0 2, James 0-3 0-1 0, Duling 0-1 0-0 0, L.Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Benton 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 9-14 84.

Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 38-18. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 8-25 (Caldwell 3-5, Kao 1-1, Russell 1-1, Cuffee 1-2, Nicholas 1-4, Hogan 1-5, Love 0-1, Morrison 0-1, Gable 0-5), SIU-Edwardsville 5-16 (Adewunmi 4-5, Williford 1-4, Duling 0-1, James 0-1, Moore 0-1, Williams 0-2, S.Wright 0-2). Rebounds_SE Missouri 29 (Nicholas, Tolbert 5), SIU-Edwardsville 40 (Williams 10). Assists_SE Missouri 13 (Wilson 5), SIU-Edwardsville 19 (Williford 9). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 19, SIU-Edwardsville 15. A_655 (4,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in