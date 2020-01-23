SIU-Edwardsville 84, SE Missouri 65

SE MISSOURI (4-16)

Caldwell 5-11 2-2 15, Gable 0-5 2-2 2, Nicholas 3-9 5-7 12, Hogan 2-8 2-2 7, Wilson 2-4 2-4 6, Tolbert 2-4 0-0 4, Russell 4-4 0-0 9, Love 2-4 0-2 4, Kao 1-3 0-0 3, Morrison 0-1 0-0 0, Cuffee 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-55 13-19 65.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (5-15)

Williford 9-16 3-4 22, Moore 7-11 0-0 14, Williams 3-9 1-1 7, Adewunmi 7-9 5-6 23, Jackson 4-9 0-2 8, S.Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Uzuegbunem 1-3 0-0 2, James 0-3 0-1 0, Duling 0-1 0-0 0, L.Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Benton 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 9-14 84.

Halftime_SIU-Edwardsville 38-18. 3-Point Goals_SE Missouri 8-25 (Caldwell 3-5, Kao 1-1, Russell 1-1, Cuffee 1-2, Nicholas 1-4, Hogan 1-5, Love 0-1, Morrison 0-1, Gable 0-5), SIU-Edwardsville 5-16 (Adewunmi 4-5, Williford 1-4, Duling 0-1, James 0-1, Moore 0-1, Williams 0-2, S.Wright 0-2). Rebounds_SE Missouri 29 (Nicholas, Tolbert 5), SIU-Edwardsville 40 (Williams 10). Assists_SE Missouri 13 (Wilson 5), SIU-Edwardsville 19 (Williford 9). Total Fouls_SE Missouri 19, SIU-Edwardsville 15. A_655 (4,000).

