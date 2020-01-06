Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Skate America to return to Las Vegas in October

January 6, 2020 1:23 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Skate America will return to Las Vegas in October after the first of six stops on the Grand Prix schedule was met with big crowds and rave reviews following its first visit to the sports and gaming mecca last year.

U.S. Figure Skating announced the decision Monday. Skate America is scheduled for Oct. 23-25.

American star Nathan Chen won his third consecutive Skate America title at Orleans Arena this past season. Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova beat Bradie Tennell of the U.S. to win the women’s event, China’s Peng Cheng and Jin Yang won pairs, and the American duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won their second straight dance title.

This season resumes Jan. 23 with the start of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. Four Continents takes place in early February in South Korea, and the world championships are March in Montreal.

