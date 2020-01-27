LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Monday, Jan. 27 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — 1:47p machine groomed 12-25 base 15 of 26 trails 58% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9:30a-8p Thu-Fri: 9:30ap-10p Sat: 8:30-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mt Southington — 8:59p machine groomed 24-36 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat 8:30a-10p Sun 8:30a-8p

Powder Ridge — 9:37a machine groomed 24-36 base 11 of 19 trails 58% open, 4 of 5 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed/Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Advertisement

Ski Sundown — 6:45a machine groomed 30-40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p

Maine

AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — 9:41a frozen granular 11-18 base 33 of 36 trails, 92 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p

Big Squaw — Reopen 1/30 6-20 base Thu, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun

Bigrock Mountain — Reopen 1/29 packed powder machine groomed 16-24 base 20 of 35 trails, 57% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Black Mtn — Reopen 1/31 16-16 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

Camden Snow Bowl — Reopen 1/29 machine groomed 36-42 base 10 of 26 trails, 38% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Carters Bethel XC — 8:42a variable machine groomed 18-22 base 15 of 22 trails 22 miles Mon-Friday 10a-4p Sat/Sun 9-5

Hermon Mountain — Reopen 1/28 15-30 base Tue-Fri: 3p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun

Lost Valley — 8:07a wet snow 10-24 base 19 of 31 trails 61% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-8pWed: 1p-8pThu: 1p-8p Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-5pSun: 9a-4p

Mt Abram — Reopen 1/30 15-34 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun

NEOC XC — No Recent Information machine groomed 8-8 base 23 miles Mon-Fri: 7a-7p Sat/Sun: 7a-7p

Pineland Farms XC — 4:52a hard packed 1-4 base 3 of 12 trails Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p

Quarry Road XC — 5:44p loose granular machine groomed 2-18 base 20 of 20 trails 8 miles

Rangeley Lakes XC — No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 4-9 base 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Shawnee Peak — 3:07p machine groomed 24-26 base 30 of 42 trails 71% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;

Sugarloaf — 2:22p loose granular machine groomed 24-30 base 100 of 162 trails 62% open, 44 miles, 465 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p

Sunday River — 7:41a machine groomed 20-32 base 124 of 135 trails 92% open, 51 miles, 792 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p

Titcomb Mountain — 9:46a machine groomed 12-12 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue, Thu: 3p-6p Wed: 3p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Thu

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — 8:20a machine groomed 10-40 base 27 of 39 trails 69% open, 158 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p, 5p-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Blandford — Reopen 1/29 machine groomed 18-24 base 8 of 29 trails 28% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon: 9a-9pWed: 9a-9pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed, Fri-Mon

Blue Hills Boston — 1:45p machine groomed 24-24 base 5 of 15 trails 33% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9pThu/Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p

Bousquet — 5:22p machine groomed 10-20 base 12 of 23 trails, 52% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p

Bradford — 7:15p wet packed snow machine groomed 14-20 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 8:30a-4:30p, 5p-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p

Canterbury Farm XC — No Recent Information powder machine groomed 4-9 base 12 of 12 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Catamount — 11:04a machine groomed 14-30 base 28 of 40 trails 70% open, 8 miles, 100 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Jiminy Peak — 6:42a machine groomed 16-45 base 35 of 45 trails 78% open, 11 miles, 153 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Nashoba Valley — 11:34a machine groomed 12-16 base 16 of 17 trails 100% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Notchview Reservation XC — 10:01a loose granular machine groomed 1-6 base 4 of 24 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p

Otis Ridge — Reopen 1/29 6-20 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun

Ski Butternut — 8:45a machine groomed 24-32 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p

Ski Ward — 8:43a machine groomed 6-36 base 7 of 9 trails, 78% open 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p

Wachusett — 7:48a machine groomed 38-42 base 24 of 27 trails 89% open, 90 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-10p Feb 17-21: 7:30a-10p

Weston Ski Track XC — No Recent Information machine groomed 6-24 base 1 of 6 trails, 1 mile sm Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Reopen 1/31 3-12 base Fri: 6p-9p Sat: 10a-4p 6p-9p Sun: 10a-4p Open: Fri-Sun

Attitash — 9:14a machine groomed 12-18 base 50 of 68 trails, 74% open 17 miles, 194 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Bear Notch Ski Touring — 6:36a wet packed snow machine groomed 8-10 base 11 of 34 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Black Mountain — 8:55a machine groomed 24-30 base 19 of 45 trails 42% open, 2 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Bretton Woods — 3:02p 1 new machine groomed 16-24 base 62 of 63 trails, 73% open, 23 miles, 342 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p

Bretton Woods XC — 7:15a 2 new machine groomed 4-8 base 28 of 57 trails, 29 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Cannon Mountain — 6:27a machine groomed 15-30 base 57 of 97 trails 59% open, 14 miles, 166 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Cranmore — 6:13a machine groomed 17-26 base 42 of 57 trails, 74% open 11 miles, 149 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Crotched Mountain — 7:10a machine groomed 24-42 base 25 of 25 trails 100% open, 100 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-1a Sun 9a-5p

Dartmouth Skiway — 7:36a machine groomed 12-24 base 7 of 22 trails 32% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Dartmouth XC — 9:14a machine groomed 1-8 base 5 of 15 trails 16 miles Tue-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun

Dexters Inn XC — 8:47a variable machine groomed 1-3 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Franconia XC — 8:36a wet snow 1-4 base 11 of 21 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Great Glen Trails XC — 7:03a machine groomed 15-22 base 28 of 36 trails Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Jackson XC — 6:45a machine groomed 2-8 base 8 of 59 trails, 8 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p

Gunstock — 8:51a machine groomed 24-34 base 39 of 48 trails, 89% open 168 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Thu: 9a-8p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p

King Pine — 6:55a machine groomed 12-30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30-4p

King Pine XC — 7:21a machine groomed 4-12 base 20 of 17 trails

Loon Mountain — 2:21p machine groomed 24-36 base 52 of 61 trails 85% open, 23 miles, 329 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

McIntyre Ski Area — 4:18p machine groomed 12-48 base 9 of 9 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-6p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p

Mount Sunapee — 9:58a machine groomed 30-30 base 55 of 66 trails 87% open, 203 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Mt Washington Valley XC — 7:36a wet packed snow 4-8 base 21 of 31 trails, 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Nordic Skier XC — 6:28a variable machine groomed 1-5 base 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5:30p Sat: 9a-5:30p Sun: 9a-5p

Pats Peak — 3:55p machine groomed 12-30 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-9p Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Pine Hill XC — 9:27a variable machine groomed 4-7 base 6 of 14 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p

Ragged Mountain — 6:46a machine groomed 14-20 base 30 of 57 trails 53% open, 152 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Tenney Mountain — Reopen 1/29 packed powder machine groomed 42-84 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Waterville Valley — 6:58a packed powder machine groomed 15-30 base 56 of 62 trails 86% open, 243 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p

Whaleback — Reopen 1/28 machine groomed 2-12 base 7 of 30 trails 23% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Tue/Wed: 2p-7p Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun

Wildcat — 6:37a machine groomed 28-40 base 37 of 48 trails, 77% open 13 miles, 189 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p

Windblown XC — Reopen 2/1 packed powder 3-8 base 12 of 18 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — 8:05a machine groomed 6-36 base 3 of 13 trails 23% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p

Mountain Creek — 12:02p machine groomed 24-36 base 36 of 46 trails 78% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

New York

Belleayre — 3:36p 1 new machine groomed 12-24 base 30 of 51 trails 59% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Brantling Ski Slopes — 8:12a variable machine groomed 12-12 base 4 of 9 trails 44% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9pFri: 4p-10p Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-5p

Bristol Mountain — 4:22p machine groomed 12-36 base 29 of 38 trails 76% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Buffalo Ski Club — Reopen 1/29 12-30 base Wed-Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p Open Wed-Sun

Cascade XC — 7:57a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 7-7 base 5 of 8 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Dry Hill — Reopen 1/29 machine groomed 6-40 base 3 of 7 trails 43% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 5p-10p Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun

Four Seasons — Reopen 1/30 6-12 base Thu/Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 8:13a packed powder machine groomed 5-11 base 34 of 34 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Gore Mountain — 5:05p packed powder machine groomed 9-20 base 58 of 110 trails 76% open, 23 miles, 267 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p

Gore Mountain XC — No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 5-16 base 6 of 12 trails, 1 mile Mon-Fri: 12p-8p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-8p Jan 20: 8:30a-8p

Greek Peak — 5:40p machine groomed 12-38 base 17 of 56 trails 30% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Holiday Mountain — Reopen 1/28 machine groomed 10-48 base 4 of 16 trails, 25% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun

Holiday Valley — 3:46p 2 new machine groomed 22-59 base 47 of 60 trails, 78% open, 28 miles, 235 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

HoliMont — 8:29a 4 new machine groomed 26-56 base 36 of 55 trails 65% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p Open Mon-Fri

Hunter Mountain — 9:48a loose granular machine groomed 12-24 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 204 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Kissing Bridge — Reopen 1/28 wet granular machine groomed 6-56 base 6 of 40 trails, 15% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p Thu-Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p Open Tue-Sun

Labrador Mountain — 7:42a machine groomed 14-46 base 12 of 23 trails 52% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Lapland Lake XC — No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 4-8 base 15 of 17 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Maple Ski Ridge — Reopen 1/29 1-20 base Wed-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun

McCauley — Reopen 1/29 2 new machine groomed 12-34 base 14 of 23 trails, 61% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon

Mount Peter — 8:44a machine groomed 24-60 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 10a-5pTue-Thu: 10a-8:30pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9pSun: 8:30a-5p

Oak Mountain — Reopen 1/31 18-34 base Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

Olympic Sports Complex XC — 8:35a packed powder machine groomed 1-10 base 17 of 18 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Osceola Tug Hill XC — 6:13a 7 new wet snow 4-8 base 18 of 18 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p

Peek n Peak — 9:23p packed powder machine groomed 12-36 base 17 of 26 trails 65% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Pineridge XC — Reopen 1/31 variable 14 of 19 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Plattekill — Reopen 1/31 machine groomed 13-20 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Open Fri-Sun

Royal Mountain — Reopen 2/1 15-30 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun

Snow Ridge — Reopen 1/29 6-24 base Wed: 10a-4p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Song Mountain — Reopen 1/28 machine groomed 14-46 base 12 of 24 trails, 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9pFri: 10a-12a Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue-Sun

Swain — 4:52p machine groomed 12-38 base 14 of 35 trails, 40% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p

Thunder Ridge — 1:55p machine groomed 18-36 base 13 of 22 trails 59% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p

Titus Mountain — 4:37p 2 new packed powder machine groomed 18-24 base 32 of 50 trails, 64% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p

Toggenburg — 4:11p machine groomed 10-48 base 10 of 25 trails 40% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon: 2p-9pTue-Thu:10a-9pFri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p

West Mountain — 2:50p machine groomed 18-38 base 20 of 31 trails 64% open, 4 miles, 89 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon: 3p-9pTue-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p

Whiteface — 2:03p 1-3 new packed powder machine groomed 17-29 base 65 of 87 trails, 72% open, 15 miles, 185 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p

Willard Mountain — Reopen 1/28 machine groomed 12-20 base Tue/Wed: 4p-9pThu: 12p-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Tue-Sun

Windham Mountain — 2:33p loose granular machine groomed 12-26 base 37 of 54 trails 69% open, 242 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4pFri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p

Woods Valley — Reopen 1/29 18-36 base Wed-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — 5:39a variable machine groomed 20-35 base 21 of 23 trails 91% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Big Boulder — 6:14p machine groomed 12-48 base 11 of 16 trails 69% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9pFri: 3p-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p

Blue Knob — 4:13a machine groomed 18-27 base 10 of 34 trails 29% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Blue Mountain — 7:30a machine groomed 30-48 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 15 miles, 164 acres, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon -Wed: 9a-9p Thu-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p

Camelback — 10:44p frozen granular machine groomed 36-50 base 34 of 38 trails 85% open, 9 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p

Elk Mountain — 7:47a 1 new machine groomed 12-40 base 19 of 27 trails 70% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 8:30a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-7:30p

Hidden Valley — 8:28a machine groomed 18-24 base 16 of 26 trails 62% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-4:30p Wed-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat: 9a-9:30pSun: 9a-7p

Jack Frost — 6:14p variable machine groomed 12-36 base 20 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Liberty Mountain — 8:16a machine groomed 12-48 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 88 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p

Montage Mountain — 8:30a machine groomed 12-12 base 25 of 26 trails 96% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Mount Pleasant — 8:32a 1 new machine groomed 8-15 base 2 of 10 trails 20% open, 1 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p Fri: 11a-10p Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Reopen 1/31 28-28 base Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Open Fri-Sun

Roundtop — 6:15a machine groomed 15-26 base 17 of 19 trails, 89% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p Seven Springs — 8:37a 1 new machine groomed 26-38 base 29 of 33 trails, 88% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9pThu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10pSun: 9a-9p

Shawnee Mountain — 4:01p machine groomed 24-36 base 23 of 23 trails 95% open, 122 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p

Ski Big Bear — Reopen 1/30 machine groomed 18-36 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p, Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 9a-7p Open Thu-Mon

Ski Sawmill — 8:38a machine groomed 12-24 base 9 of 13 trails 69% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 1p-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Tue

Spring Mountain — 9:12a machine groomed 20-48 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3:30-9p Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p

Tussey Mountain — 8:42a machine groomed 10-20 base 6 of 7 trails 86% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p

Whitetail — 5:55a loose granular machine groomed 26-30 base 16 of 25 trails 70% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — 9:18a machine groomed 12-36 base 8 of 12 trails 67% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 2p-8p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p

Vermont

Blueberry Lake XC — 5:37p machine groomed 4-6 base 11 of 11 trails 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Bolton Valley — 6:50a 3-5 new powder machine groomed 10-20 base 53 of 71 trails, 75% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p

Bromley Mountain — 7:30a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 26-42 base 36 of 47 trails, 77% open, 154 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Burke Mountain — 6:37a 3 new machine groomed 12-24 base 33 of 50 trails, 61% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Grafton Trails XC — No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 1-5 base 13 of 13 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Jay Peak — 6:17a 4-6 new powder machine groomed 30-40 base 78 of 81 trails, 96% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p 8:30a-4p

Killington — 4:39p 3 new machine groomed 20-24 base 135 of 155 trails 87% open, 63 miles, 596 acres, 14 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Mad River Glen — 5:39a 4 new powder machine groomed 12-16 base 46 of 52 trails, 95% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Magic Mountain — Reopen 1/30 6-22 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun

Middlebury Snow Bowl — 8:27a 4 new powder machine groomed 24-36 base 10 of 17 trails, 59% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mount Snow — 7:13a machine groomed 12-18 base 64 of 87 trails 74% open, 30 miles, 404 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Okemo Mountain — 6:29a machine groomed 30-32 base 89 of 121 trails 74% open, 34 miles, 515 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Okemo Nordic Center — No Recent Information machine groomed 5-7 base 9 of 12 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Pico — Reopen 1/30 3 new machine groomed 20-24 base 40 of 58 trails 69% open, 15 miles, 209 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, sm Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon

Ski Quechee — Reopen 1/31 20-36 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

sm ugglers Notch — 9:19a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 14-50 base 64 of 78 trails, 82% open, 220 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Stowe — 6:44a 5 new powder machine groomed 24-48 base 91 of 116 trails 78% open, 35 miles, 430 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p

Stratton Mountain — 6:26a 1 new machine groomed 18-18 base 81 of 99 trails, 82% open, 595 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Sugarbush — 6:45a 4 new powder machine groomed 12-40 base 107 of 111 trails 96% open, 52 miles, 462 acres, 11 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Suicide Six — 9:24a machine groomed 22-37 base 11 of 24 trails 46% open, 8 miles, 75 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Timber Creek XC — 4:35p machine groomed 5-10 base 9 of 25 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Viking Nordic XC — 8:42a 1 new variable 1-4 base 22 of 22 trails Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open: Thu-Tue

Wild Wings XC — 7:50a 2 new machine groomed 4-8 base 3 of 10 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Woodstock XC — 8:37a variable machine groomed 7-11 base 35 of 43 trails 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — 9:42a machine groomed 27-27 base 23 of 34 trails, 68% open 9 of 16 lifts, sm Mon: 9a-5p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-5p

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — 6:16a packed powder machine groomed 42-60 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p, Fri: 9a-12a Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p

Beech Mountain — 9:49a packed powder machine groomed 42-78 base 10 of 16 trails 63% open, 7 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Cataloochee — 2:17a machine groomed 50-78 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Sapphire Valley — Reopen 1/31 29-68 base Fri: 12p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Open Fri-Sun

Sugar Mountain — 8:51p packed powder machine groomed 40-81 base 12 of 21 trails 60% open, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p

Wolf Ridge — 7:39a machine groomed 16-36 base 7 of 17 trails 41% open, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — 8:02a machine groomed 25-45 base 6 of 10 trails 60% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 12p-10pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-7p

Virginia

Bryce Resort — 3:38p variable machine groomed 48-48 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-5pWed-Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-5p

Massanutten — 7:39a machine groomed 34-34 base 9 of 14 trails 64% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Tue: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p

The Homestead — Reopen 1/30 24-36 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a:4:30p Open Thu-Sun

Wintergreen — 7:21a machine groomed 28-32 base 14 of 26 trails 54% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon 9a-5p Tues/Thu: 9a-8pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — 12:20a wet granular machine groomed 15-30 base 23 of 47 trails 49% open, 4 miles, 25 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p

Snowshoe Mountain — 11:22a 1 new machine groomed 45-45 base 48 of 60 trails, 79% open, 177 acres, 13 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Winterplace — 8:05a machine groomed 28-44 base 22 of 27 trails 81% open, 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

White Grass XC — No Recent Information powder machine groomed 1-1 base 1 of 45 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.