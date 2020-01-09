Smith, Texas A&M-CC visit ACU

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-10, 2-3) vs. Abilene Christian (8-7, 3-1)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Myles Smith and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will battle Payten Ricks and Abilene Christian. The junior M. Smith has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.2 over his last five games. Ricks, a senior, is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Ricks has averaged 13.7 points and 2.5 steals to lead the charge for the Wildcats. Joe Pleasant is also a top contributor, producing 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Islanders have been led by M. Smith, who is averaging 13.9 points and five rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 78.5 points per game against Southland opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MYLES: M. Smith has connected on 42.6 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Abilene Christian is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.9 percent or less. The Wildcats are 1-7 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has turned the ball over on 25 percent of its possessions (ranked 349th among Division I teams).

