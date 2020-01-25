Listen Live Sports

SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70

January 25, 2020 6:11 pm
 
SMU (15-4)

Davis 5-11 8-9 20, Mike 5-11 0-0 13, Bandoumel 5-10 1-2 14, Jolly 4-12 1-2 10, Jasey 2-3 0-0 4, Chargois 1-4 3-4 5, Hunt 1-2 0-2 2, Smith 2-2 0-0 6, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 13-19 74.

MEMPHIS (14-5)

Achiuwa 7-10 0-1 15, Jeffries 6-11 4-4 18, Quinones 3-5 2-3 10, Baugh 1-2 0-1 2, Ellis 4-8 3-4 14, Lomax 2-8 0-0 4, Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Dandridge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 9-13 70.

Halftime_Memphis 41-32. 3-Point Goals_SMU 11-34 (Bandoumel 3-8, Mike 3-9, Smith 2-2, Davis 2-6, Jolly 1-6, Hunt 0-1, Chargois 0-2), Memphis 9-20 (Ellis 3-4, Jeffries 2-4, Quinones 2-4, Achiuwa 1-2, Harris 1-4, Baugh 0-1, Lomax 0-1). Rebounds_SMU 32 (Jolly 9), Memphis 25 (Achiuwa 9). Assists_SMU 13 (Davis 5), Memphis 18 (Baugh, Lomax 5). Total Fouls_SMU 14, Memphis 18. A_17,090 (18,119).

