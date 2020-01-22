Listen Live Sports

SMU 84, East Carolina 64

January 22, 2020 9:53 pm
 
EAST CAROLINA (8-11)

Gardner 8-16 2-4 18, Suggs 8-16 1-2 18, Newton 6-11 2-2 15, Baruti 1-5 0-0 2, Miles 2-4 0-0 6, Robinson-White 1-4 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-1 0, Strickland 0-1 2-3 2. Totals 26-60 7-12 64.

SMU (14-4)

Jolly 6-13 0-0 17, Davis 6-10 2-3 15, Mike 3-6 0-0 8, Bandoumel 1-3 2-2 5, Hunt 3-5 3-4 9, Jasey 2-4 2-4 6, Chargois 4-5 2-2 12, White 3-4 0-0 9, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Youngkin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 11-15 84.

Halftime_SMU 40-26. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 5-19 (Miles 2-3, Robinson-White 1-3, Newton 1-4, Suggs 1-6, Baruti 0-1, Jackson 0-2), SMU 15-31 (Jolly 5-10, White 3-4, Chargois 2-3, Mike 2-4, Smith 1-1, Bandoumel 1-3, Davis 1-3, Youngkin 0-1, Hunt 0-2). Rebounds_East Carolina 24 (Gardner 9), SMU 34 (Jasey 8). Assists_East Carolina 18 (Newton 6), SMU 22 (Davis 9). Total Fouls_East Carolina 15, SMU 15. A_3,878 (7,000).

