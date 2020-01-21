Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SMU adds Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s brother as assistant

January 21, 2020 6:51 pm
 
1 min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — SMU has hired Garrett Riley as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The younger brother of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was set to be promoted to offensive coordinator at Appalachian State after serving as running backs coach in 2019.

Like his older brother, Garrett Riley spent time on the Texas Tech roster as a quarterback before going into coaching. The younger Riley also played a season at Stephen F. Austin.

Garrett Riley was the position coach of Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year Darrynton Evans, who rushed for 1,250 yards, compiled 1,740 all-purpose yards and scored 24 touchdowns. Appalachian State went 13-1 and beat UAB in the New Orleans Bowl.

Advertisement

“He’s comfortable teaching our system of play, particularly in the passing game,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes said Tuesday. “One of the things that intrigued me about him was the success that Appalachian State had running the ball and the unique ways they did so.”

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Riley started his coaching career in the high school ranks in Lubbock after graduating from Texas Tech. He was also the running backs coach at Augustana College.

The Mustangs also said offensive line coach AJ Ricker would now be a co-offensive coordinator.

Ricker just finished his first season as the offensive line coach for the Mustangs, who were in the top 10 nationally in scoring offense and total offense.

SMU opens the season Sept. 5 at Texas State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate