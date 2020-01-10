Sony Open Par Scores

Friday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35) Second Round Brendan Steele 68-66—134 -6 Cameron Davis 68-66—134 -6 Cameron Smith 70-65—135 -5 Keegan Bradley 69-66—135 -5 Russell Knox 70-65—135 -5 Ryan Palmer 67-68—135 -5 Sam Ryder 67-68—135 -5 Bo Hoag 70-65—135 -5 Rob Oppenheim 70-65—135 -5 Collin Morikawa 65-70—135 -5 Rory Sabbatini 68-67—135 -5 Brian Harman 68-68—136 -4 Ted Potter, Jr. 67-69—136 -4 Andrew Putnam 69-67—136 -4 Hudson Swafford 69-67—136 -4 Michael Gellerman 69-67—136 -4 Tim Wilkinson 68-69—137 -3 Sungjae Im 69-68—137 -3 Webb Simpson 71-66—137 -3 Henrik Norlander 71-66—137 -3 Patrick Rodgers 68-69—137 -3 D.J. Trahan 69-68—137 -3 Zach Johnson 69-68—137 -3 Alex Noren 69-69—138 -2 Matt Jones 67-71—138 -2 Kevin Kisner 69-69—138 -2 Brendon Todd 68-70—138 -2 Marc Leishman 68-70—138 -2 Peter Malnati 72-66—138 -2 Zac Blair 72-67—139 -1 Sepp Straka 70-69—139 -1 Scott Piercy 70-69—139 -1 Nate Lashley 70-69—139 -1 Corey Conners 68-71—139 -1 Satoshi Kodaira 69-70—139 -1 Nick Taylor 70-69—139 -1 Tom Hoge 71-68—139 -1 Emiliano Grillo 70-69—139 -1 Michael Thompson 70-69—139 -1 Brandt Snedeker 72-67—139 -1 Charles Howell III 72-67—139 -1 Rhein Gibson 70-69—139 -1 Graeme McDowell 71-69—140 E Mark Anderson 72-68—140 E Rikuya Hoshino 73-67—140 E Kramer Hickok 72-68—140 E Joseph Bramlett 73-67—140 E Matthew NeSmith 71-69—140 E Chase Seiffert 71-69—140 E Abraham Ancer 69-71—140 E Joel Dahmen 74-66—140 E Daniel Berger 70-70—140 E Lanto Griffin 71-69—140 E Jerry Kelly 70-70—140 E Scott Harrington 69-71—140 E Mikumu Horikawa 73-67—140 E Vaughn Taylor 75-66—141 +1 Pat Perez 68-73—141 +1 Hideki Matsuyama 74-67—141 +1 Brian Stuard 73-68—141 +1 Harry Higgs 73-68—141 +1 Carlos Ortiz 72-69—141 +1 Ben Martin 73-68—141 +1 Jimmy Walker 70-71—141 +1 Joaquin Niemann 71-70—141 +1 Talor Gooch 70-71—141 +1

