Sony Open Par Scores

January 10, 2020 11:48 pm
 
Friday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35)
Second Round
Brendan Steele 68-66—134 -6
Cameron Davis 68-66—134 -6
Cameron Smith 70-65—135 -5
Keegan Bradley 69-66—135 -5
Russell Knox 70-65—135 -5
Ryan Palmer 67-68—135 -5
Sam Ryder 67-68—135 -5
Bo Hoag 70-65—135 -5
Rob Oppenheim 70-65—135 -5
Collin Morikawa 65-70—135 -5
Rory Sabbatini 68-67—135 -5
Brian Harman 68-68—136 -4
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-69—136 -4
Andrew Putnam 69-67—136 -4
Hudson Swafford 69-67—136 -4
Michael Gellerman 69-67—136 -4
Tim Wilkinson 68-69—137 -3
Sungjae Im 69-68—137 -3
Webb Simpson 71-66—137 -3
Henrik Norlander 71-66—137 -3
Patrick Rodgers 68-69—137 -3
D.J. Trahan 69-68—137 -3
Zach Johnson 69-68—137 -3
Alex Noren 69-69—138 -2
Matt Jones 67-71—138 -2
Kevin Kisner 69-69—138 -2
Brendon Todd 68-70—138 -2
Marc Leishman 68-70—138 -2
Peter Malnati 72-66—138 -2
Zac Blair 72-67—139 -1
Sepp Straka 70-69—139 -1
Scott Piercy 70-69—139 -1
Nate Lashley 70-69—139 -1
Corey Conners 68-71—139 -1
Satoshi Kodaira 69-70—139 -1
Nick Taylor 70-69—139 -1
Tom Hoge 71-68—139 -1
Emiliano Grillo 70-69—139 -1
Michael Thompson 70-69—139 -1
Brandt Snedeker 72-67—139 -1
Charles Howell III 72-67—139 -1
Rhein Gibson 70-69—139 -1
Graeme McDowell 71-69—140 E
Mark Anderson 72-68—140 E
Rikuya Hoshino 73-67—140 E
Kramer Hickok 72-68—140 E
Joseph Bramlett 73-67—140 E
Matthew NeSmith 71-69—140 E
Chase Seiffert 71-69—140 E
Abraham Ancer 69-71—140 E
Joel Dahmen 74-66—140 E
Daniel Berger 70-70—140 E
Lanto Griffin 71-69—140 E
Jerry Kelly 70-70—140 E
Scott Harrington 69-71—140 E
Mikumu Horikawa 73-67—140 E
Vaughn Taylor 75-66—141 +1
Pat Perez 68-73—141 +1
Hideki Matsuyama 74-67—141 +1
Brian Stuard 73-68—141 +1
Harry Higgs 73-68—141 +1
Carlos Ortiz 72-69—141 +1
Ben Martin 73-68—141 +1
Jimmy Walker 70-71—141 +1
Joaquin Niemann 71-70—141 +1
Talor Gooch 70-71—141 +1

