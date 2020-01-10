Sony Open Scores

Friday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35) Second Round Brendan Steele 68-66—134 Cameron Davis 68-66—134 Cameron Smith 70-65—135 Keegan Bradley 69-66—135 Russell Knox 70-65—135 Ryan Palmer 67-68—135 Sam Ryder 67-68—135 Bo Hoag 70-65—135 Rob Oppenheim 70-65—135 Collin Morikawa 65-70—135 Rory Sabbatini 68-67—135 Brian Harman 68-68—136 Ted Potter, Jr. 67-69—136 Andrew Putnam 69-67—136 Hudson Swafford 69-67—136 Michael Gellerman 69-67—136 Tim Wilkinson 68-69—137 Sungjae Im 69-68—137 Webb Simpson 71-66—137 Henrik Norlander 71-66—137 Patrick Rodgers 68-69—137 D.J. Trahan 69-68—137 Zach Johnson 69-68—137 Alex Noren 69-69—138 Matt Jones 67-71—138 Kevin Kisner 69-69—138 Brendon Todd 68-70—138 Marc Leishman 68-70—138 Peter Malnati 72-66—138 Zac Blair 72-67—139 Sepp Straka 70-69—139 Scott Piercy 70-69—139 Nate Lashley 70-69—139 Corey Conners 68-71—139 Satoshi Kodaira 69-70—139 Nick Taylor 70-69—139 Tom Hoge 71-68—139 Emiliano Grillo 70-69—139 Michael Thompson 70-69—139 Brandt Snedeker 72-67—139 Charles Howell III 72-67—139 Rhein Gibson 70-69—139 Graeme McDowell 71-69—140 Mark Anderson 72-68—140 Rikuya Hoshino 73-67—140 Kramer Hickok 72-68—140 Joseph Bramlett 73-67—140 Matthew NeSmith 71-69—140 Chase Seiffert 71-69—140 Abraham Ancer 69-71—140 Joel Dahmen 74-66—140 Daniel Berger 70-70—140 Lanto Griffin 71-69—140 Jerry Kelly 70-70—140 Scott Harrington 69-71—140 Mikumu Horikawa 73-67—140 Vaughn Taylor 75-66—141 Pat Perez 68-73—141 Hideki Matsuyama 74-67—141 Brian Stuard 73-68—141 Harry Higgs 73-68—141 Carlos Ortiz 72-69—141 Ben Martin 73-68—141 Jimmy Walker 70-71—141 Joaquin Niemann 71-70—141 Talor Gooch 70-71—141

