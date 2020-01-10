Sony Open Scores

|Friday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35)
|Second Round
|Brendan Steele
|68-66—134
|Cameron Davis
|68-66—134
|Cameron Smith
|70-65—135
|Keegan Bradley
|69-66—135
|Russell Knox
|70-65—135
|Ryan Palmer
|67-68—135
|Sam Ryder
|67-68—135
|Bo Hoag
|70-65—135
|Rob Oppenheim
|70-65—135
|Collin Morikawa
|65-70—135
|Rory Sabbatini
|68-67—135
|Brian Harman
|68-68—136
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|67-69—136
|Andrew Putnam
|69-67—136
|Hudson Swafford
|69-67—136
|Michael Gellerman
|69-67—136
|Tim Wilkinson
|68-69—137
|Sungjae Im
|69-68—137
|Webb Simpson
|71-66—137
|Henrik Norlander
|71-66—137
|Patrick Rodgers
|68-69—137
|D.J. Trahan
|69-68—137
|Zach Johnson
|69-68—137
|Alex Noren
|69-69—138
|Matt Jones
|67-71—138
|Kevin Kisner
|69-69—138
|Brendon Todd
|68-70—138
|Marc Leishman
|68-70—138
|Peter Malnati
|72-66—138
|Zac Blair
|72-67—139
|Sepp Straka
|70-69—139
|Scott Piercy
|70-69—139
|Nate Lashley
|70-69—139
|Corey Conners
|68-71—139
|Satoshi Kodaira
|69-70—139
|Nick Taylor
|70-69—139
|Tom Hoge
|71-68—139
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-69—139
|Michael Thompson
|70-69—139
|Brandt Snedeker
|72-67—139
|Charles Howell III
|72-67—139
|Rhein Gibson
|70-69—139
|Graeme McDowell
|71-69—140
|Mark Anderson
|72-68—140
|Rikuya Hoshino
|73-67—140
|Kramer Hickok
|72-68—140
|Joseph Bramlett
|73-67—140
|Matthew NeSmith
|71-69—140
|Chase Seiffert
|71-69—140
|Abraham Ancer
|69-71—140
|Joel Dahmen
|74-66—140
|Daniel Berger
|70-70—140
|Lanto Griffin
|71-69—140
|Jerry Kelly
|70-70—140
|Scott Harrington
|69-71—140
|Mikumu Horikawa
|73-67—140
|Vaughn Taylor
|75-66—141
|Pat Perez
|68-73—141
|Hideki Matsuyama
|74-67—141
|Brian Stuard
|73-68—141
|Harry Higgs
|73-68—141
|Carlos Ortiz
|72-69—141
|Ben Martin
|73-68—141
|Jimmy Walker
|70-71—141
|Joaquin Niemann
|71-70—141
|Talor Gooch
|70-71—141
