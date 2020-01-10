Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sony Open Scores

January 10, 2020 11:50 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35)
Second Round
Brendan Steele 68-66—134
Cameron Davis 68-66—134
Cameron Smith 70-65—135
Keegan Bradley 69-66—135
Russell Knox 70-65—135
Ryan Palmer 67-68—135
Sam Ryder 67-68—135
Bo Hoag 70-65—135
Rob Oppenheim 70-65—135
Collin Morikawa 65-70—135
Rory Sabbatini 68-67—135
Brian Harman 68-68—136
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-69—136
Andrew Putnam 69-67—136
Hudson Swafford 69-67—136
Michael Gellerman 69-67—136
Tim Wilkinson 68-69—137
Sungjae Im 69-68—137
Webb Simpson 71-66—137
Henrik Norlander 71-66—137
Patrick Rodgers 68-69—137
D.J. Trahan 69-68—137
Zach Johnson 69-68—137
Alex Noren 69-69—138
Matt Jones 67-71—138
Kevin Kisner 69-69—138
Brendon Todd 68-70—138
Marc Leishman 68-70—138
Peter Malnati 72-66—138
Zac Blair 72-67—139
Sepp Straka 70-69—139
Scott Piercy 70-69—139
Nate Lashley 70-69—139
Corey Conners 68-71—139
Satoshi Kodaira 69-70—139
Nick Taylor 70-69—139
Tom Hoge 71-68—139
Emiliano Grillo 70-69—139
Michael Thompson 70-69—139
Brandt Snedeker 72-67—139
Charles Howell III 72-67—139
Rhein Gibson 70-69—139
Graeme McDowell 71-69—140
Mark Anderson 72-68—140
Rikuya Hoshino 73-67—140
Kramer Hickok 72-68—140
Joseph Bramlett 73-67—140
Matthew NeSmith 71-69—140
Chase Seiffert 71-69—140
Abraham Ancer 69-71—140
Joel Dahmen 74-66—140
Daniel Berger 70-70—140
Lanto Griffin 71-69—140
Jerry Kelly 70-70—140
Scott Harrington 69-71—140
Mikumu Horikawa 73-67—140
Vaughn Taylor 75-66—141
Pat Perez 68-73—141
Hideki Matsuyama 74-67—141
Brian Stuard 73-68—141
Harry Higgs 73-68—141
Carlos Ortiz 72-69—141
Ben Martin 73-68—141
Jimmy Walker 70-71—141
Joaquin Niemann 71-70—141
Talor Gooch 70-71—141

