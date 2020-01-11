Listen Live Sports

Sony Open Scores

January 11, 2020
 
Saturday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35)
Third Round
Brendan Steele 68-66-64—198
Cameron Smith 70-65-66—201
Kevin Kisner 69-69-64—202
Webb Simpson 71-66-66—203
Collin Morikawa 65-70-68—203
Ryan Palmer 67-68-68—203
Mark Anderson 72-68-64—204
Sungjae Im 69-68-67—204
Bo Hoag 70-65-69—204
Keegan Bradley 69-66-69—204
Charles Howell III 72-67-66—205
Henrik Norlander 71-66-68—205
Rory Sabbatini 68-67-70—205
Russell Knox 70-65-70—205
Cameron Davis 68-66-71—205
Nick Taylor 70-69-67—206
Peter Malnati 72-66-68—206
Tom Hoge 71-68-67—206
Emiliano Grillo 70-69-67—206
Patrick Rodgers 68-69-69—206
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-69-70—206
Ben Martin 73-68-65—206
Brendon Todd 68-70-69—207
Zach Johnson 69-68-70—207
Graeme McDowell 71-69-67—207
Tim Wilkinson 68-69-70—207
Vaughn Taylor 75-66-66—207
Rob Oppenheim 70-65-72—207
Pat Perez 68-73-66—207
Nate Lashley 70-69-69—208
Corey Conners 68-71-69—208
Michael Thompson 70-69-69—208
Matt Jones 67-71-70—208
Brandt Snedeker 72-67-69—208
D.J. Trahan 69-68-71—208
Joel Dahmen 74-66-68—208
Lanto Griffin 71-69-68—208
Sam Ryder 67-68-73—208
Hideki Matsuyama 74-67-67—208
Jimmy Walker 70-71-67—208
Marc Leishman 68-70-71—209
Alex Noren 69-69-71—209
Matthew NeSmith 71-69-69—209
Michael Gellerman 69-67-73—209
Abraham Ancer 69-71-69—209
Andrew Putnam 69-67-73—209
Daniel Berger 70-70-69—209
Scott Piercy 70-69-71—210
Brian Harman 68-68-74—210
Satoshi Kodaira 69-70-72—211
Rikuya Hoshino 73-67-71—211
Kramer Hickok 72-68-71—211
Chase Seiffert 71-69-71—211
Hudson Swafford 69-67-75—211
Jerry Kelly 70-70-71—211
Scott Harrington 69-71-71—211
Talor Gooch 70-71-70—211
Rhein Gibson 70-69-73—212
Joseph Bramlett 73-67-72—212
Carlos Ortiz 72-69-71—212
Joaquin Niemann 71-70-71—212
Zac Blair 72-67-74—213
Brian Stuard 73-68-72—213
Harry Higgs 73-68-72—213
Sepp Straka 70-69-76—215
Mikumu Horikawa 73-67-76—216

