Sony Open Scores

|Saturday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35)
|Third Round
|Brendan Steele
|68-66-64—198
|Cameron Smith
|70-65-66—201
|Kevin Kisner
|69-69-64—202
|Webb Simpson
|71-66-66—203
|Collin Morikawa
|65-70-68—203
|Ryan Palmer
|67-68-68—203
|Mark Anderson
|72-68-64—204
|Sungjae Im
|69-68-67—204
|Bo Hoag
|70-65-69—204
|Keegan Bradley
|69-66-69—204
|Charles Howell III
|72-67-66—205
|Henrik Norlander
|71-66-68—205
|Rory Sabbatini
|68-67-70—205
|Russell Knox
|70-65-70—205
|Cameron Davis
|68-66-71—205
|Nick Taylor
|70-69-67—206
|Peter Malnati
|72-66-68—206
|Tom Hoge
|71-68-67—206
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-69-67—206
|Patrick Rodgers
|68-69-69—206
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|67-69-70—206
|Ben Martin
|73-68-65—206
|Brendon Todd
|68-70-69—207
|Zach Johnson
|69-68-70—207
|Graeme McDowell
|71-69-67—207
|Tim Wilkinson
|68-69-70—207
|Vaughn Taylor
|75-66-66—207
|Rob Oppenheim
|70-65-72—207
|Pat Perez
|68-73-66—207
|Nate Lashley
|70-69-69—208
|Corey Conners
|68-71-69—208
|Michael Thompson
|70-69-69—208
|Matt Jones
|67-71-70—208
|Brandt Snedeker
|72-67-69—208
|D.J. Trahan
|69-68-71—208
|Joel Dahmen
|74-66-68—208
|Lanto Griffin
|71-69-68—208
|Sam Ryder
|67-68-73—208
|Hideki Matsuyama
|74-67-67—208
|Jimmy Walker
|70-71-67—208
|Marc Leishman
|68-70-71—209
|Alex Noren
|69-69-71—209
|Matthew NeSmith
|71-69-69—209
|Michael Gellerman
|69-67-73—209
|Abraham Ancer
|69-71-69—209
|Andrew Putnam
|69-67-73—209
|Daniel Berger
|70-70-69—209
|Scott Piercy
|70-69-71—210
|Brian Harman
|68-68-74—210
|Satoshi Kodaira
|69-70-72—211
|Rikuya Hoshino
|73-67-71—211
|Kramer Hickok
|72-68-71—211
|Chase Seiffert
|71-69-71—211
|Hudson Swafford
|69-67-75—211
|Jerry Kelly
|70-70-71—211
|Scott Harrington
|69-71-71—211
|Talor Gooch
|70-71-70—211
|Rhein Gibson
|70-69-73—212
|Joseph Bramlett
|73-67-72—212
|Carlos Ortiz
|72-69-71—212
|Joaquin Niemann
|71-70-71—212
|Zac Blair
|72-67-74—213
|Brian Stuard
|73-68-72—213
|Harry Higgs
|73-68-72—213
|Sepp Straka
|70-69-76—215
|Mikumu Horikawa
|73-67-76—216
