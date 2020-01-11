Sony Open Scores

Saturday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,044; Par 70 (35-35) Third Round Brendan Steele 68-66-64—198 Cameron Smith 70-65-66—201 Kevin Kisner 69-69-64—202 Webb Simpson 71-66-66—203 Collin Morikawa 65-70-68—203 Ryan Palmer 67-68-68—203 Mark Anderson 72-68-64—204 Sungjae Im 69-68-67—204 Bo Hoag 70-65-69—204 Keegan Bradley 69-66-69—204 Charles Howell III 72-67-66—205 Henrik Norlander 71-66-68—205 Rory Sabbatini 68-67-70—205 Russell Knox 70-65-70—205 Cameron Davis 68-66-71—205 Nick Taylor 70-69-67—206 Peter Malnati 72-66-68—206 Tom Hoge 71-68-67—206 Emiliano Grillo 70-69-67—206 Patrick Rodgers 68-69-69—206 Ted Potter, Jr. 67-69-70—206 Ben Martin 73-68-65—206 Brendon Todd 68-70-69—207 Zach Johnson 69-68-70—207 Graeme McDowell 71-69-67—207 Tim Wilkinson 68-69-70—207 Vaughn Taylor 75-66-66—207 Rob Oppenheim 70-65-72—207 Pat Perez 68-73-66—207 Nate Lashley 70-69-69—208 Corey Conners 68-71-69—208 Michael Thompson 70-69-69—208 Matt Jones 67-71-70—208 Brandt Snedeker 72-67-69—208 D.J. Trahan 69-68-71—208 Joel Dahmen 74-66-68—208 Lanto Griffin 71-69-68—208 Sam Ryder 67-68-73—208 Hideki Matsuyama 74-67-67—208 Jimmy Walker 70-71-67—208 Marc Leishman 68-70-71—209 Alex Noren 69-69-71—209 Matthew NeSmith 71-69-69—209 Michael Gellerman 69-67-73—209 Abraham Ancer 69-71-69—209 Andrew Putnam 69-67-73—209 Daniel Berger 70-70-69—209 Scott Piercy 70-69-71—210 Brian Harman 68-68-74—210 Satoshi Kodaira 69-70-72—211 Rikuya Hoshino 73-67-71—211 Kramer Hickok 72-68-71—211 Chase Seiffert 71-69-71—211 Hudson Swafford 69-67-75—211 Jerry Kelly 70-70-71—211 Scott Harrington 69-71-71—211 Talor Gooch 70-71-70—211 Rhein Gibson 70-69-73—212 Joseph Bramlett 73-67-72—212 Carlos Ortiz 72-69-71—212 Joaquin Niemann 71-70-71—212 Zac Blair 72-67-74—213 Brian Stuard 73-68-72—213 Harry Higgs 73-68-72—213 Sepp Straka 70-69-76—215 Mikumu Horikawa 73-67-76—216

