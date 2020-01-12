Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South African Open Leading Scores

January 12, 2020 10:12 am
 
< a min read
      
Sunday
At Randpark GC
Johannesburg
Purse: $1.24 million
b-Bushwillow Course: 7,115 yards, par-71
f-Firethorn Course: 7,506 yards, par-71
Final
Final two rounds played on Firethorn Course
Branden Grace, South Africa 64f-70b-67-62—263
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 65b-69f-64-68—266
Marcus Armitage, England 65f-72b-62-69—268
Jack Senior, England 67f-66b-69-67—269
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 66b-66f-68-69—269
Hennie du Plessis, South Africa 67b-67f-69-68—271
George Coetzee, South Africa 65f-69b-68-69—271
JC Ritchie, South Africa 63b-72f-67-69—271
Andy Sullivan, England 66f-68b-67-70—271
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 65b-67f-69-70—271
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 66b-71f-64-70—271
Harry Hall, England 65f-68b-71-68—272
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 67f-67b-72-67—273
Johannes Veerman, United States 62b-71f-72-68—273
Gavin Green, Malaysia 68f-67b-71-68—274
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 68b-69f-69-68—274
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65b-66f-72-71—274
Keith Horne, South Africa 69f-65b-69-71—274
Nino Bertasio, Italy 63b-71f-69-71—274
Min Woo Lee, Australia 66f-69b-67-72—274
Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 69f-65b-67-73—274
Also
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 70f-68b-70-67—275
Chase Hanna, United States 70f-68b-69-73—280

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program