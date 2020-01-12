South African Open Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Randpark GC
|Johannesburg
|Purse: $1.24 million
|b-Bushwillow Course: 7,115 yards, par-71
|f-Firethorn Course: 7,506 yards, par-71
|Final
|Final two rounds played on Firethorn Course
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|64f-70b-67-62—263
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|65b-69f-64-68—266
|Marcus Armitage, England
|65f-72b-62-69—268
|Jack Senior, England
|67f-66b-69-67—269
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa
|66b-66f-68-69—269
|Hennie du Plessis, South Africa
|67b-67f-69-68—271
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|65f-69b-68-69—271
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|63b-72f-67-69—271
|Andy Sullivan, England
|66f-68b-67-70—271
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|65b-67f-69-70—271
|Martin Rohwer, South Africa
|66b-71f-64-70—271
|Harry Hall, England
|65f-68b-71-68—272
|Maverick Antcliff, Australia
|67f-67b-72-67—273
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|62b-71f-72-68—273
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|68f-67b-71-68—274
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|68b-69f-69-68—274
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|65b-66f-72-71—274
|Keith Horne, South Africa
|69f-65b-69-71—274
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|63b-71f-69-71—274
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|66f-69b-67-72—274
|Jacques Blaauw, South Africa
|69f-65b-67-73—274
|Also
|Erik van Rooyen, South Africa
|70f-68b-70-67—275
|Chase Hanna, United States
|70f-68b-69-73—280
