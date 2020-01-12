South African Open Leading Scores

Sunday At Randpark GC Johannesburg Purse: $1.24 million b-Bushwillow Course: 7,115 yards, par-71 f-Firethorn Course: 7,506 yards, par-71 Final Final two rounds played on Firethorn Course Branden Grace, South Africa 64f-70b-67-62—263 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 65b-69f-64-68—266 Marcus Armitage, England 65f-72b-62-69—268 Jack Senior, England 67f-66b-69-67—269 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 66b-66f-68-69—269 Hennie du Plessis, South Africa 67b-67f-69-68—271 George Coetzee, South Africa 65f-69b-68-69—271 JC Ritchie, South Africa 63b-72f-67-69—271 Andy Sullivan, England 66f-68b-67-70—271 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 65b-67f-69-70—271 Martin Rohwer, South Africa 66b-71f-64-70—271 Harry Hall, England 65f-68b-71-68—272 Maverick Antcliff, Australia 67f-67b-72-67—273 Johannes Veerman, United States 62b-71f-72-68—273 Gavin Green, Malaysia 68f-67b-71-68—274 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 68b-69f-69-68—274 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65b-66f-72-71—274 Keith Horne, South Africa 69f-65b-69-71—274 Nino Bertasio, Italy 63b-71f-69-71—274 Min Woo Lee, Australia 66f-69b-67-72—274 Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 69f-65b-67-73—274 Also Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 70f-68b-70-67—275 Chase Hanna, United States 70f-68b-69-73—280

