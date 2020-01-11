Listen Live Sports

South African Open Leading Scores

January 11, 2020 1:37 pm
 
Saturday
At Randpark GC
Johannesburg
Purse: $1.24 million
b-Bushwillow Course: 7,115 yards, par-71
f-Firethorn Course: 7,506 yards, par-71
Third Round
Played on Firethorn Course
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 65b-69f-64—198
Marcus Armitage, England 65f-72b-62—199
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 66b-66f-68—200
Andy Sullivan, England 66f-68b-67—201
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 65b-67f-69—201
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 66b-71f-64—201
Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 69f-65b-67—201
Branden Grace, South Africa 64f-70b-67—201
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 67b-65f-70—202
George Coetzee, South Africa 65f-69b-68—202
Jack Senior, England 67f-66b-69—202
JC Ritchie, South Africa 63b-72f-67—202
Min Woo Lee, Australia 66f-69b-67—202
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65b-66f-72—203
Hennie du Plessis, South Africa 67b-67f-69—203
Connor Syme, Scotland 66b-68f-69—203
Keith Horne, South Africa 69f-65b-69—203
Peter Karmis, South Africa 64b-70f-69—203
Marc Warren, Scotland 70b-68f-65—203
Nino Bertasio, Italy 63b-71f-69—203
Also
Johannes Veerman, United States 62b-71f-72—205
Chase Hanna, United States 70f-68b-69—207
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 70f-68b-70—208

