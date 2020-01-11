South African Open Leading Scores

Saturday At Randpark GC Johannesburg Purse: $1.24 million b-Bushwillow Course: 7,115 yards, par-71 f-Firethorn Course: 7,506 yards, par-71 Third Round Played on Firethorn Course Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 65b-69f-64—198 Marcus Armitage, England 65f-72b-62—199 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 66b-66f-68—200 Andy Sullivan, England 66f-68b-67—201 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 65b-67f-69—201 Martin Rohwer, South Africa 66b-71f-64—201 Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 69f-65b-67—201 Branden Grace, South Africa 64f-70b-67—201 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 67b-65f-70—202 George Coetzee, South Africa 65f-69b-68—202 Jack Senior, England 67f-66b-69—202 JC Ritchie, South Africa 63b-72f-67—202 Min Woo Lee, Australia 66f-69b-67—202 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65b-66f-72—203 Hennie du Plessis, South Africa 67b-67f-69—203 Connor Syme, Scotland 66b-68f-69—203 Keith Horne, South Africa 69f-65b-69—203 Peter Karmis, South Africa 64b-70f-69—203 Marc Warren, Scotland 70b-68f-65—203 Nino Bertasio, Italy 63b-71f-69—203 Also Johannes Veerman, United States 62b-71f-72—205 Chase Hanna, United States 70f-68b-69—207 Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 70f-68b-70—208

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.