South African Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Randpark GC
|Johannesburg
|Purse: $1.24 million
|b-Bushwillow Course: 7,115 yards, par-71
|f-Firethorn Course: 7,506 yards, par-71
|Third Round
|Played on Firethorn Course
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|65b-69f-64—198
|Marcus Armitage, England
|65f-72b-62—199
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa
|66b-66f-68—200
|Andy Sullivan, England
|66f-68b-67—201
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|65b-67f-69—201
|Martin Rohwer, South Africa
|66b-71f-64—201
|Jacques Blaauw, South Africa
|69f-65b-67—201
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|64f-70b-67—201
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|67b-65f-70—202
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|65f-69b-68—202
|Jack Senior, England
|67f-66b-69—202
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|63b-72f-67—202
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|66f-69b-67—202
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|65b-66f-72—203
|Hennie du Plessis, South Africa
|67b-67f-69—203
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|66b-68f-69—203
|Keith Horne, South Africa
|69f-65b-69—203
|Peter Karmis, South Africa
|64b-70f-69—203
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|70b-68f-65—203
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|63b-71f-69—203
|Also
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|62b-71f-72—205
|Chase Hanna, United States
|70f-68b-69—207
|Erik van Rooyen, South Africa
|70f-68b-70—208
