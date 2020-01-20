Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina State tops Maryland-Eastern Shore, 68-53

January 20, 2020 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ian Kinard scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead South Carolina State to a 68-53 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

The win moves the Bulldogs to 4-1 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, keeping them one game behind conference leader Norfolk State.

The Bulldogs raced to a 40-25 lead at halftime and had 20 players see action and their bench outscored Eastern Shore 35-23.

Zach Sellers had 11 points and Damani Applewhite and Tashombe Riley each contributed 10 points for SC State (9-8, 4-1).

Advertisement

Canaan Bartley had 13 points and A.J. Cheeseman added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (2-18, 1-4).

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate