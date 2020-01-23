South Dakota 83, Fort Wayne 60

FORT WAYNE (9-12)

Godfrey 5-13 0-0 11, Billups 5-13 5-7 19, Patrick 2-6 4-4 9, Carl 2-5 0-0 4, Holba 1-4 2-3 4, DeBerry 1-7 2-2 4, Black 3-6 1-2 7, Benford 1-2 0-0 2, Rollins 0-1 0-1 0, Inkumsah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 14-19 60.

SOUTH DAKOTA (13-8)

Hagedorn 4-10 4-4 15, Simpson 6-11 2-2 16, Kelley 5-11 5-8 18, Peterson 3-6 4-5 10, Umude 4-6 3-4 12, Chisom 2-3 0-0 4, Armstrong 2-4 0-0 4, Goodrick 2-4 0-0 4, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Perrott-Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-23 83.

Halftime_South Dakota 48-29. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 6-15 (Billups 4-6, Patrick 1-1, Godfrey 1-4, DeBerry 0-1, Rollins 0-1, Holba 0-2), South Dakota 9-22 (Hagedorn 3-7, Kelley 3-8, Simpson 2-4, Umude 1-2, Armstrong 0-1). Fouled Out_Billups. Rebounds_Fort Wayne 37 (DeBerry 8), South Dakota 29 (Hagedorn, Peterson 6). Assists_Fort Wayne 9 (Godfrey 3), South Dakota 15 (Simpson 5). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 20, South Dakota 19. A_1,684 (6,000).

