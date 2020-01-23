Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Dakota 83, Fort Wayne 60

January 23, 2020 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE (9-12)

Godfrey 5-13 0-0 11, Billups 5-13 5-7 19, Patrick 2-6 4-4 9, Carl 2-5 0-0 4, Holba 1-4 2-3 4, DeBerry 1-7 2-2 4, Black 3-6 1-2 7, Benford 1-2 0-0 2, Rollins 0-1 0-1 0, Inkumsah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 14-19 60.

SOUTH DAKOTA (13-8)

Hagedorn 4-10 4-4 15, Simpson 6-11 2-2 16, Kelley 5-11 5-8 18, Peterson 3-6 4-5 10, Umude 4-6 3-4 12, Chisom 2-3 0-0 4, Armstrong 2-4 0-0 4, Goodrick 2-4 0-0 4, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Perrott-Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 18-23 83.

Halftime_South Dakota 48-29. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 6-15 (Billups 4-6, Patrick 1-1, Godfrey 1-4, DeBerry 0-1, Rollins 0-1, Holba 0-2), South Dakota 9-22 (Hagedorn 3-7, Kelley 3-8, Simpson 2-4, Umude 1-2, Armstrong 0-1). Fouled Out_Billups. Rebounds_Fort Wayne 37 (DeBerry 8), South Dakota 29 (Hagedorn, Peterson 6). Assists_Fort Wayne 9 (Godfrey 3), South Dakota 15 (Simpson 5). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 20, South Dakota 19. A_1,684 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in